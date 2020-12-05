Calligraphy Fonts

Bloomishly Bloomishly is a bouncy brush script with a high-energy vibe. There are four variants of Bloomishly: Regular, Broad, Italic, and Broad Italic. Bloomishly

Bombshell Pro This hand-calligraphy typeface includes long connections between letters, resulting in a stylish, intentionally imperfect look. Bombshell Pro

Meie Script Designed by Johan Kallas and Mihkel Virkus, Meie Script is based on a 1910 Estonian handwriting standard. It's less flamboyant than its Western European contemporaries, having been influenced by German and Russian handwriting styles. Meie Script

Northwell Northwell is a rustic, dapper handwritten typeface offering quick, dry strokes and a signature style. It's perfect for branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging—or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image. Northwell

Petit Formal Script Petit Formal Script is an elegant, refined font that was specifically designed for web use, at settings as small as 13 px. Without the long ascenders and descenders and condensed styles of most formal scripts, it's easier to read and will set off your text with decorative flair. Petit Formal Script

Spoodbrush Spoodbrush is a brushed, textured typeface designed to look good next to other fonts, allowing you to create beautiful typography with a human touch. It's perfect for projects brands, logos, product packaging, posters, invitations, greeting cards, news, blogs, and any project requiring a little swoosh of charm. Spoodbrush

Summer Palms Summer Palms is a dreamy, hand-lettered font set featuring a brush script, a sans companion, and an infinite amount of styling opportunities. It pairs well with many fonts and can be used for logos, blog graphics, quotes, wedding stationery, art prints, social media, and more. Summer Palms

Wildemount Named after the fantasy D&D campaign, Wildemount elicits a fun and fantastical feel. This lush, modern font contains lowercase alternates and fifteen ligatures to help create an organic, handdrawn look. Use it as a display font for print projects, social posts, brand work, and greeting cards. Wildemount

Alex Brush Alex Brush is a modern, flowing brush script. It has short ascenders and descenders, allowing excellent legibility when you need it for body copy or quote posts. It'll work nicely for display texts and is a great overall workhorse font. Alex Brush

Aguafina Script Aguafina Script offers eye-catching elegance and grace, while staying in the semi-formal idiom. The narrow lowercase allows for efficient use of space, while the long ascenders and descenders help maintain the legibility. Aguafina is useful for product packaging, glossy magazine work, and book covers. Aguafina Script

Dancing Script Referencing popular script typefaces from the 50's, Dancing Script is a lively casual script with a bouncy feel and variegated sizes. Caps are big, and go below the baseline. Doffing the cap to Murray Hill and Mistral, this font will be your go-to when you want a friendly, informal and spontaneous look. Dancing Script