Resume Fonts

Abhaya Libre Named after an ancient Sri Lankan king, Abhaya Libre was inspired by Sinhala letterpress typefaces from 1960s. Its various weight variants enable designers to build sophisticated typographic layouts with headlines and subheadings. Abhaya Libre

Arial A contemporary sans serif design, Arial contains more humanist characteristics than many of its predecessors and as such is more in tune with the mood of the last decades of the twentieth century. The overall treatment of curves is softer and fuller than in most industrial style sans serif faces. Arial

Cardo Cardo is a large font specifically designed for the needs of classicists, biblical scholars, medievalists, and linguists. It also works well for general typesetting in situations where a high-quality old-style font is appropriate. Cardo

Century Schoolbook Designed by Morris Fuller Benton in 1919 for an American textbook publisher, Century Schoolbook is an especially easy-to-read typeface. Its round, open letterforms are heavier than many other serif fonts, and contribute to its overall status as a workhorse font. Century Schoolbook

Didact Gothic Didact Gothic is a sans-serif font designed to present each letter in the form most often used in elementary classrooms. This makes it suitable for literacy efforts. Initially designed by Daniel Johnson, the entire font was revised by Alexei Vanyashin at Cyreal in 2017. Didact Gothic

EB Garamond A revival of Claude Garamont’s famous typeface from the mid-16th century, EB Garamond was created from a scan of a specimen known as the "Berner specimen." It was created by Conrad Bernr for the Frankurt printer-publisher Christian Egenolff. EB Garamond

Lato Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness. Lato

Montserrat The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century. Montserrat

New Baskerville New Baskerville FS is a serif font family. This typeface has eight styles and was published by FontSite Inc. New Baskerville