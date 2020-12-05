Wedding Fonts

Amoret Script Amoret Script font, published by Set Sail Studios, was designed to evince elegant beauty within a contemporary style. With exaggerated strokes and a loose flow, this stylish font makes great header text, as well as any design treatment in larger sizes. Amoret Script

Bombshell Pro This hand-calligraphy typeface includes long connections between letters, resulting in a stylish, intentionally imperfect look. Bombshell Pro

Didonesque Didonesque is a highly versatile serif font family that offers a high-end, luxury aesthetic. As a display typeface, it's ideal for headlines, logotype, branding and short runs of text. Its distinguishing features include a higher x-height with shorter ascenders and descenders and slight curvatures within the v, w, and y characters. Didonesque

Great Vibes Great Vibes is a beautifully flowing, connecting script. It has cleanly looping ascenders and descenders as well as elegant uppercase forms. Great Vibes

MADE Canvas MADE Canvas is a family of high-contrast serif fonts. Canvas is a modern style “Didoni”. The typefamily includes 3 weights - Light, Regular and Black. The hairlines in all of the fonts are very thin. MADE Canvas

Meddon Meddon is a handwriting font created from the handwritten script of an Eighteenth century legal document. Meddon

Petit Formal Script Petit Formal Script is an elegant, refined font that was specifically designed for web use, at settings as small as 13 px. Without the long ascenders and descenders and condensed styles of most formal scripts, it's easier to read and will set off your text with decorative flair. Petit Formal Script

Pinyon Script Pinyon Script is a romantic, round hand script style font. Its confident, showy swashes give it a feeling suggestive of the American west: refined yet friendly. Pinyon Script uses a high stroke contrast and is very slanted, making it most suitable for use at larger sizes. Pinyon Script

Playfair Display Playfair Display was created by Danish designer Claus Eggers Sørensen as a departure from the default webfonts that are meant to be used in smaller sizes. The high contrast between thick and thin lines makes it ideal for logos, titles, and other large contexts, but it's less legible in body text. Playfair Display

Quiche Sans Quiche Sans is a high-contrast, sans serif font with monoline stroke endings, angled stems, and geometric proportions. With weights ranging from thin to black and matching italics, this typeface can be used for print, web, branding, advertising, magazines, packaging and more. Quiche Sans