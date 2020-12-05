Meant to mimic the expressive qualities of text written with a pencil or pen, handwriting fonts promise quirky individuality while achieving a polished overall look. See the handwriting fonts PicMonkey's got on tap, and take our peerless design tools for a spin.
This hand-calligraphy typeface includes long connections between letters, resulting in a stylish, intentionally imperfect look.
Designed by Kimberly Geswein, Covered By Your Grace is based on the handwriting of a beloved teacher. The whimsical curves and varying tilt give it a unique personality while remaining highly legible at various sizes.
Like many informal handwriting-style fonts, Kalam has steeply slanted letterforms that look like they might have been written hastily with either a thin felt-tip pen or a ball point pen.
Kayto Script is a pointed brush calligraphy font that combines cursive writing with East Asian calligraphy flair. Instead of mechanical thick-and-thin strokes like regular calligraphy, Kayto is written with varieties of pressure that result in a somewhat melodic strokes with lively energy.
This whimsical, romantic handwriting is inspired by the romance of Casablanca. It is not a true script, but has many curls and tendrils similar to a script font.
Learning Curve mimics traditional cursive lettering practice worksheets, but with a unique, modern style.
Miniver was inspired by the hand-lettered title of the 1942 film, Mrs. Miniver. Its vintage-yet-contemporary look utilizes a playful cutout effect, with fat letters and angled curves.
Designed by Nicky Laatz, Saturday Script is a brush script font family. An elegant, flamboyant script with textured dry brush strokes, this typeface has both regular and oblique variants.
Designed by Greg Nicholls, Something Fresh is a playful handwritten font family, full of personality and curves. This font was designed using quick strokes to create natural brush textures and give the font a natural look in a digital world. It works great for logos, branding, social media, product packaging, wedding branding, and advertisements.
Summer Palms is a dreamy, hand-lettered font set featuring a brush script, a sans companion, and an infinite amount of styling opportunities. It pairs well with many fonts and can be used for logos, blog graphics, quotes, wedding stationery, art prints, social media, and more.
Inspired by the handwriting of the daughter of an architect (hence its name), this font incorporates the graphic, squared look of architectural writing, combined with the natural feel of daily handwriting.