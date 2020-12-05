Handwriting Fonts

Bombshell Pro This hand-calligraphy typeface includes long connections between letters, resulting in a stylish, intentionally imperfect look. Bombshell Pro

Covered By Your Grace Designed by Kimberly Geswein, Covered By Your Grace is based on the handwriting of a beloved teacher. The whimsical curves and varying tilt give it a unique personality while remaining highly legible at various sizes. Covered By Your Grace

Kalam Like many informal handwriting-style fonts, Kalam has steeply slanted letterforms that look like they might have been written hastily with either a thin felt-tip pen or a ball point pen. Kalam

Kayto (Script + Handwriting) Kayto Script is a pointed brush calligraphy font that combines cursive writing with East Asian calligraphy flair. Instead of mechanical thick-and-thin strokes like regular calligraphy, Kayto is written with varieties of pressure that result in a somewhat melodic strokes with lively energy. Kayto (Script + Handwriting)

La Belle Aurore This whimsical, romantic handwriting is inspired by the romance of Casablanca. It is not a true script, but has many curls and tendrils similar to a script font. La Belle Aurore

Learning Curve Learning Curve mimics traditional cursive lettering practice worksheets, but with a unique, modern style. Learning Curve

Miniver Miniver was inspired by the hand-lettered title of the 1942 film, Mrs. Miniver. Its vintage-yet-contemporary look utilizes a playful cutout effect, with fat letters and angled curves. Miniver

Saturday Script Designed by Nicky Laatz, Saturday Script is a brush script font family. An elegant, flamboyant script with textured dry brush strokes, this typeface has both regular and oblique variants. Saturday Script

Something Fresh Designed by Greg Nicholls, Something Fresh is a playful handwritten font family, full of personality and curves. This font was designed using quick strokes to create natural brush textures and give the font a natural look in a digital world. It works great for logos, branding, social media, product packaging, wedding branding, and advertisements. Something Fresh

Summer Palms Summer Palms is a dreamy, hand-lettered font set featuring a brush script, a sans companion, and an infinite amount of styling opportunities. It pairs well with many fonts and can be used for logos, blog graphics, quotes, wedding stationery, art prints, social media, and more. Summer Palms