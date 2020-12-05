Old English Fonts

Blackletter Blackletter is a classic Old English typeface. With a lineage tracing back to pre-Gutenberg manuscripts, Blackletter is noted for its expressive contrast between thin and thick strokes. Its decorative bent makes it a natural for ornamental usage, but not legible enough for longer tracts of text. Blackletter

Pirata One Pirata One is a gothic textura font, simplified and optimized to work well on screen and pixel displays. Its condensed structure and spacing give it an excellent performance and rhythm on texts so it can be used as a header font or in short paragraphs. Pirata One

Almendra Almendra is a typeface design based on calligraphy. Its style is related to the chancery and gothic hands. Almendra's black and white forms generate a nice texture in small sizes, while its many details appear in larger sizes. Almendra

Chomsky Chomsky is a blackletter-style typeface inspired by the New York Times masthead. Its larger stem size makes it suitable for body text as well as display purposes. Chomsky

Dearest A highly decorative calligraphic font, Dearest calls up Medieval manuscripts, with ornate terminals and a serious, illustrative ambience. Dearest

Germania One Germania One is a hybrid between two historical and functional concepts found in German typography, the old fraktur and the simplified geometric sans serif forms from the Bauhaus. Germania One

Gothic Ultra OT Gothic Ultra OT is an antiqued calligraphy font. Its spare elegance and legibility makes it good for both smaller contexts and display. Gothic Ultra OT

KJV 1611 This font is a libre digital recreation of the font found in one of the most famous books in the Engliſh language, the 1611 King James Bible. It is based on other blackletter fonts made by contemporaries of the scribes, and modern recreations of other blackletter fonts. KJV 1611