Posts tagged with ‘Fonts’
How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey
Upload your own fonts to use in PicMonkey desktop and mobile. Learn how.
What’s New: PicMonkey Mobile App for iOS
Come check out all the new stuff in the PicMonkey mobile app for iOS!
How to Use Font Pairings Like a Pro
Serif, sans serif, script, monospaced, or display -- we'll show you how to perfectly put your font p...
Add Text to Pictures with Fresh Fonts from PicMonkey
Learn all about how to add text to pictures and get a sneak preview into the hundreds of fonts avail...
Apply Anything to Anything in PicMonkey
Touch Up more than faces. Add textures to fonts. Spice up your projects with unexpected effects.
Text Effects for Maximum, Fist-Pumping Impact
Make your words shine within any design with PicMonkey's text effects.
Images with Text Trends You Gotta Get in On
Words don’t have to be relegated to the sidelines. Combine your images with text to create something...
Make A Personalized Baby Gift with Newborn Stats
Forget blankets and booties! This tutorial will show you how to make an adorable personalized baby g...
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review
Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review look...
Typographic Hierarchy: The Art of Making Words Look Good
Pursue a graduate degree in font studies and learn the basics of typographic hierarchy.
Essential Graphic Design Tips for Non-Designers
Think your artistic skills peaked at age five, when your macaroni portrait made the fridge? Get the ...
How to Use Calligraphy Fonts
Love the swirly sophistication of calligraphy? Then bring that decorative vibe to your words with a ...
Typecasting: How to Choose a Font for Your Project
Is the wide world of fonts feeling a bit overwhelming? Put these simple tips to use, and find the pe...