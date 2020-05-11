You see it all the time: curved text in designs. It’s in logos, social posts, websites, ads, print— everywhere you look. But guess what? PicMonkey is one of the only design platforms out there with a super easy-to-use curved text tool. That means if you want to put your words into circles and arcs, you’ve got to check out PicMonkey.

How to curve text with PicMonkey

Here’s how to curve text in PicMonkey — it couldn’t be simpler!

Click the Text tab and click Add text. Choose your font from the dropdown menu in the Text palette. Type your text in the text box. Click Effects on the Text palette and check Curved text.

You can then choose either a circle or an arc. If you choose an arc, you can adjust its curvature with the slider.

How to curve text with Canva

No shade, but other photo editing platforms make curving your text a NIGHTmare. So clunky! Just so know what we're talking about...

Click Elements. Click a circle to use as your guide, and place it where you want your text to appear. Click Text. Select a font. Select all of the text already in the box and type the first letter of the phrase you want to curve. Reduce the size of the text box so it’s just a little bigger than the letter. Rotate your letter so it’s lined up with the outside of your circle and move it into the position you want. Basically, you’re placing letters along the arc of the circle to create the curved effect. Use the arrow keys for fine alignment. Copy the letter you just aligned and paste it back onto your design. Replace the letter you just pasted with the next letter in the phrase you’re curving. Repeat steps 7 through 9 for every letter that you want to curve around the circle.

Obviously, it’s a laborious process to say the least. It took us more than 10 minutes to do the above design, something that would have taken a fraction of a second with PicMonkey. And if you want to change your text from an arc to a circle, or add or subtract letters, you have to redo the whole process. That’s why we recommend you don’t even try it. If you want curved text, do yourself a favor and go to PicMonkey.

How to curve text with PicMonkey mobile

Curving text on our mobile app is just as easy as it is on desktop. Check this out:

Tap the Text option from the bottom toolbar and type your message. Tap Done. Tap Curve and use the slider to adjust the curve of your arc.

How to customize curved text

Once you’ve curved your text, there are lots of ways to customize it to create unique looks and exciting effects.

To create a logo with text in a circle, where the bottom part of the text isn’t upside down, just use two arcs on top of each other (see above).

Use the handles on the sides of the text box to stretch out or scrunch up your arched text or resize the diameter of your circled text.

Add spaces between your letters to play with the kerning of your text.

Use the Erase tool in the Text palette to create cool overlapping effects with words and images.

Combine two or more arcs curving in different directions to create a wavy look. Experiment with the rotation handle to increase the waviness.

Templates

PicMonkey has a vast array of templates that use our curved text tool to produce beautiful imagery and graphics. Take a look at these samples or explore our entire collection to find a template that fits your needs.

PicMonkey is perfect for all your design needs; use it to make resumes, charts, ads, banners and to edit profile pics.