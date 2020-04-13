Look Like a Professional with Your LinkedIn Profile Pic

LinkedIn is THE go-to social networking platform for all things business. Whether you’re looking for a new job, searching for a top candidate, or exploring ways to publicize your company, LinkedIn is a great place to begin. When people look at your profile, the first thing they’ll see is your picture, so it’s essential that you make a positive first impression. You’ll want to appear professional but approachable, and make sure your “look” matches your personality.

LinkedIn profile picture tips

Here are a few Do’s and Don’ts to make sure you put your best foot forward:

Dress according to your profession. Wear the type of clothes you’d wear on the job. If you work in finance, go for a suit and tie. If you’re a programmer at a high-tech firm, a plaid shirt is A-OK.

Smile like you mean it. A warm, inviting, genuine smile will go a long way to attracting attention to your profile. Be sure to look directly into the camera and let your true self shine through.

Go solo. Don’t include spouses, partners, friends, or kids in your business profile picture. This is your professional profile and your online business card. Focus on you.

Use a recent photo. While it’s tempting to go back into the archives and pick a great shot from yesteryear, it’s important to depict yourself as you look right now. If someone meets you in person and doesn’t recognize you from your profile pic, that could raise a red flag.

Follow the rules. LinkedIn lays out clear rules for profile pictures. Landscape photos, pictures of animals, and other types of imagery are a no-go. If you flout the rules three times, LinkedIn could block you from uploading your headshot.

Consider hiring a pro. If you’re serious about getting a good headshot for your profile, look into hiring a professional photographer. Sites like findaphotographer.com help you connect with a photog in your area, or just look for a portrait studio in your neighborhood.

Use our Touch Up tool. PicMonkey has amazing touch up capabilities that let you polish your photo to your heart’s content. Cut down on shine, make your teeth whiter, or brighten your eyes to give yourself a boost of energy that’ll make your headshot stand out. But remember not to overdo it. You still want to look like you.

See: 5 Tips for a Natural-looking Photo Touch Up

LinkedIn profile pic technical specs

You can’t upload any old photo to LinkedIn. If your LinkedIn profile picture size is too big, it’ll be rejected. If it’s too small, your face will look like a blurry mess. Follow these instructions and you’ll get it just right.

It’s hip to be square. Your headshot should be a square when you upload it to LinkedIn. In the PicMonkey tool, click Edits, click the Crop button, and choose Square from the dropdown menu. Save your image just like that or do further editing with our Touch Up tools. Remember, LinkedIn will show your profile pic as a round image.

A square peg in a round hole. Photos show up in a circle on the LinkedIn site or mobile app, so you need to be mindful of this when preparing your photo. Don’t crop too tight, as you might lose a bit around the outside edges.

Choosing a file format. PicMonkey allows you to create JPEG, PNG, and PDF files, the first two of which work fine with LinkedIn. The PNG format works well with logos and graphics, while JPEG works best for portraits.

Getting the size right. LinkedIn will reject your photo if it’s bigger than 20,000 pixels wide or tall, or has a file size of more than 8 megabytes. Your photo also needs to be at least 400 x 400 pixels, which can be too tiny for some displays.

Exporting from PicMonkey. When you save as a JPEG, you’ll be asked to choose one of three quality options—Low, Medium, and High. Medium is a happy, well, medium, offering great resolution and a good file size.

That’s it! Your snazzy new headshot is ready for the world.

Want to get even more mileage out of your perfectly business-y headshot? Add it to your business card and other professional ephemera on the quick with our design templates and network with the best of ‘em. Check out PicMonkey's Profile Pic Maker for more ideas.