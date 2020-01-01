Resume Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's resume maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design resumes with our templates
PicMonkey's resume maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a resume
Choose a resume design you like from PicMonkey templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
The PicMonkey Mobile App for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.
Making resumes in PicMonkey
You’re scrolling through a job search site and there it is: Your Dream Job. But first, you need to write an exceptional resume.
When there’s so much at stake, sitting down to write a resume can feel daunting. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Choosing to start with a PicMonkey resume template will help you get started, give you a great design and format to work with, and set you up for success.