Script fonts emulate the fluid strokes of handwriting, but can range from ornate and formal to rough and casual. See the script fonts PicMonkey's got on tap, and take our peerless design tools for a spin.

Coneria Script

Designed by Måns Grebäck, this elegant, hand-crafted font is perfect for logotypes, packaging, titles and larger contexts.

Coneria Script preview
Coneria Script

Great Vibes

Great Vibes is a beautifully flowing, connecting script. It has cleanly looping ascenders and descenders as well as elegant uppercase forms.

Great Vibes preview
Great Vibes

Lavanderia

Designed by James T.Edmondson, Lavanderia is a stylized script font that was inspired by lettering found on laundromat windows of San Francisco's Mission District.

Lavanderia preview
Lavanderia

League Script

League Script is a modern script font that sits somewhere between your high school girlfriend’s love notes and handwritten letters from the 1920s.

League Script preview
League Script

MADE Good Time Script

Designed by Maxim Schepin and Denis Schepin, MADE GoodTime Script was created to work in harmony with MADE GoodTime Groetesque. Together or apart, they're great for short contexts in magazines, packaging, advertising, branding, posters, and more.

MADE Good Time Script preview
MADE Good Time Script

Meie Script

Designed by Johan Kallas and Mihkel Virkus, Meie Script is based on a 1910 Estonian handwriting standard. It's less flamboyant than its Western European contemporaries, having been influenced by German and Russian handwriting styles.

Meie Script preview
Meie Script

Mission Script

This bouncy, vibrant font is a signage lover's dream. It's tall in x-height, with a very slight tilt, and while it's readable in smaller display sizes, Mission Script is not meant for longer tracts of text.

Mission Script preview
Mission Script

Parisienne

Parisienne is a casual connecting script inspired by a 1960s bra advertisement. It has a slight bounce and intentional irregularity to what might otherwise appear to be a more formal script font. Classic, yet free spirited, it is a typestyle for a wide variety of uses.

Parisienne preview
Parisienne

Petit Formal Script

Petit Formal Script is an elegant, refined font that was specifically designed for web use, at settings as small as 13 px. Without the long ascenders and descenders and condensed styles of most formal scripts, it's easier to read and will set off your text with decorative flair.

Petit Formal Script preview
Petit Formal Script

Pinyon Script

Pinyon Script is a romantic, round hand script style font. Its confident, showy swashes give it a feeling suggestive of the American west: refined yet friendly. Pinyon Script uses a high stroke contrast and is very slanted, making it most suitable for use at larger sizes.

Pinyon Script preview
Pinyon Script

