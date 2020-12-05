Fonts>Modern Fonts

If taught lines and a clean, sleek look is what you're after, modern fonts will carry your words with understated grace. Browse through PicMonkey's modern fonts, and take our powerful design and text tools for a spin.

Code Pro

Code Pro is a font family inspired by sans serif fonts like Avant Garde or Futura, but with a modern twist. It's clean, elegant and straight-to-the-point.

Code Pro preview
Gogoia

Designed by Alan de Sousa, Gogoia is a tall display typeface in all uppercase letters. Inspired by Brazilian culture, it's got a great art deco vibe perfect for commercial and personal projects.

Gogoia preview
Gota Light

If ASCII characters and a neon sign had a baby, it'd probably look a lot like Gota Light font. Futuristic and sleek, this modern typeface truly makes a statement.

Gota Light preview
Lovelo

Designed by Hans Renzler, Lovelo is a remake of the original Lovelo Inline font. It's a geometric, sans serif display font with a retro feel.

Lovelo preview
Orbitron

Orbitron is a geometric sans serif typeface intended for display purposes. Created as an alternative to the oft-used Eurostile and Bank Gothic fonts, its futuristic look is unmistakable.

Orbitron preview
Perfograma

The Perfograma typeface was inspired by early computing machines that read instructions from a 24-channel punched paper tape.

Perfograma preview
Sequel

A clean, sans serif font, Sequel is a display font best suited for logos or headlines. It was designed by Philip Trautmann.

Sequel preview
Silverline Sans

Silverline Sans is an ultra-condensed sans serif font that works great with the Script. Use it for sturdy text word blocks as well as display uses, from magazine covers to packaging.

Silverline Sans preview
Stint Ultra Expanded

Stint Ultra Expanded is an expanded, square serif typestyle featuring wide letterforms of both the capital and lowercase. Highly legible, it's the perfect font for powerful headlines and copy, when horizontal space isn't a concern.

Stint Ultra Expanded preview
Ultra System Sans

Designed by Sam Parrett, Ultra System Sans is a display sans of all capital letters. Its bold, clean look delivers a concentrated blast of modernity.

Ultra System Sans preview
