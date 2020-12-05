Modern Fonts

Code Pro Code Pro is a font family inspired by sans serif fonts like Avant Garde or Futura, but with a modern twist. It's clean, elegant and straight-to-the-point. Code Pro

Gogoia Designed by Alan de Sousa, Gogoia is a tall display typeface in all uppercase letters. Inspired by Brazilian culture, it's got a great art deco vibe perfect for commercial and personal projects. Gogoia

Gota Light If ASCII characters and a neon sign had a baby, it'd probably look a lot like Gota Light font. Futuristic and sleek, this modern typeface truly makes a statement. Gota Light

Lovelo Designed by Hans Renzler, Lovelo is a remake of the original Lovelo Inline font. It's a geometric, sans serif display font with a retro feel. Lovelo

Orbitron Orbitron is a geometric sans serif typeface intended for display purposes. Created as an alternative to the oft-used Eurostile and Bank Gothic fonts, its futuristic look is unmistakable. Orbitron

Perfograma The Perfograma typeface was inspired by early computing machines that read instructions from a 24-channel punched paper tape. Perfograma

Sequel A clean, sans serif font, Sequel is a display font best suited for logos or headlines. It was designed by Philip Trautmann. Sequel

Silverline Sans Silverline Sans is an ultra-condensed sans serif font that works great with the Script. Use it for sturdy text word blocks as well as display uses, from magazine covers to packaging. Silverline Sans

Stint Ultra Expanded Stint Ultra Expanded is an expanded, square serif typestyle featuring wide letterforms of both the capital and lowercase. Highly legible, it's the perfect font for powerful headlines and copy, when horizontal space isn't a concern. Stint Ultra Expanded