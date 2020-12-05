Minimalist fonts pare down curves and serifs to create open, airy letterforms that are highly legible, and convey a modern feel. Browse PicMonkey's selection of minimalist fonts, and use our amazing text tools to create designs with them.
Chivo is a grotesque sans serif font family that's an an indispensable ally to any designer. The strength of Chivo Black makes it ideal for highlights and headlines. Chivo Regular is perfect for combining with Chivo Black for continuous reading.
Comfortaa Light is a rounded geometric sans serif type design created to mimic Gill Sans. Best for display purposes, its smooth, wide letterforms are intended for large sizes.
Gidole is a modern "DIN" font created by Andreas Larsen in 2015. DIN fonts originated in Germany, and were used for all its railroads, road signs, and car license plates
Helmet is a neo-grotesque display typeface, currently with a single font. It takes inspiration from Swiss classics like Helvetica and Univers but plays with proportions such as width and x-height to create a unique look and feel.
HK Grotesk is a sans serif typeface inspired from the classical grotesques. The goal in designing HK Grotesk is to create a more friendly and distinguishable typeface that is suitable for small text. HK Grotesk may be used in personal and commercial projects.
Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness.
The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century.
Nixie One is a slab serif font that's a stylish update on vintage typewriter fonts. It works well for paragraph text, as it's highly legible.
Nunito is a well balanced sans serif typeface superfamily, with two versions: a rounded terminal sans serif for display typography, and an accompanying regular non-rounded terminal version, Nunito Sans.
Poppins is a geometric sans serif typeface. Each letterform is nearly monolinear, with optical corrections applied to stroke joints where necessary to maintain an even typographic color.
Work Sans is based loosely on early grotesque fonts. The regular weight and others in the middle of the family are optimized for on-screen text usage at medium-sizes (14px-48px) and can also be used in print design. The fonts closer to the extreme weights are designed more for display use both on the web and in print.