Minimalist Fonts

Chivo Chivo is a grotesque sans serif font family that's an an indispensable ally to any designer. The strength of Chivo Black makes it ideal for highlights and headlines. Chivo Regular is perfect for combining with Chivo Black for continuous reading. Chivo

Comfortaa Light Comfortaa Light is a rounded geometric sans serif type design created to mimic Gill Sans. Best for display purposes, its smooth, wide letterforms are intended for large sizes. Comfortaa Light

Gidole Regular Gidole is a modern "DIN" font created by Andreas Larsen in 2015. DIN fonts originated in Germany, and were used for all its railroads, road signs, and car license plates Gidole Regular

Helmet Neue Helmet is a neo-grotesque display typeface, currently with a single font. It takes inspiration from Swiss classics like Helvetica and Univers but plays with proportions such as width and x-height to create a unique look and feel. Helmet Neue

HK Grotesk HK Grotesk is a sans serif typeface inspired from the classical grotesques. The goal in designing HK Grotesk is to create a more friendly and distinguishable typeface that is suitable for small text. HK Grotesk may be used in personal and commercial projects. HK Grotesk

Lato Lato is a sans serif typeface family created by Warsaw designer Łukasz Dziedzic. The semi-rounded details of the letters give Lato a feeling of warmth, while the strong structure provides stability and seriousness. Lato

Montserrat The old posters and signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired Julieta Ulanovsky to design this typeface and rescue the beauty of urban typography that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century. Montserrat

Nixie One Nixie One is a slab serif font that's a stylish update on vintage typewriter fonts. It works well for paragraph text, as it's highly legible. Nixie One

Nunito Nunito is a well balanced sans serif typeface superfamily, with two versions: a rounded terminal sans serif for display typography, and an accompanying regular non-rounded terminal version, Nunito Sans. Nunito

Poppins Poppins is a geometric sans serif typeface. Each letterform is nearly monolinear, with optical corrections applied to stroke joints where necessary to maintain an even typographic color. Poppins