For cards, invitations, and seasonal business communications, holiday fonts capture the spirit with flourish, flair, and a little bit of magic. See the Christmas fonts PicMonkey's got on tap, and take our peerless design tools for a spin.

Amoret Script font, published by Set Sail Studios, was designed to evince elegant beauty within a contemporary style. With exaggerated strokes and a loose flow, this stylish font makes great header text, as well as any design treatment in larger sizes.

Berkshire Swash is an alluring semi-sweet typestyle with a bold yet feminine flair to it.

The Bigelow Rules font is a hybrid from numerous inspirations. Imagine Times Roman and Didone give birth to something with retro appeal and bounce.

The Brushability is a brush-written font family that contains 9 fonts, all united by a brushy look. All fonts compliment each other perfectly and can be used either together or with many other brush-looking fonts on the market.

Didonesque is a highly versatile serif font family that offers a high-end, luxury aesthetic. As a display typeface, it's ideal for headlines, logotype, branding and short runs of text. Its distinguishing features include a higher x-height with shorter ascenders and descenders and slight curvatures within the v, w, and y characters.

Designed by Dave Cohen, this mottled and curled font adds a retro, cartoony vibe to your text.

League Script is a modern script font that sits somewhere between your high school girlfriend’s love notes and handwritten letters from the 1920s.

Crystal Kluge designed this casual style serif font in a flirty, hand-made style. Its bouncy, staggered baseline and playful curls give text a warm personal touch.

Designed by Tyler Finck, this tall, art-deco looking font is an eye-catching sans serif display font perfect for the holidays.

Silverline Script is a hand-drawn, signature style script. Fast and expressive, it’s great for contemporary branding and advertising.

Adding text is just the beginning.