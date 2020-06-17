Design
5 Motivational Instagram Post Design Ideas
Design ideas for striking, impactful motivational Instagram posts.
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos
Find out how to choose and use a free PicMonkey stock photo for your next design.
PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar
Amp up your Pinterest presence with these great tips and tools from successful Pinterest creators.
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Use Color Theory to Choose the Best Colors for Your Designs
Learn the color wheel and get a compendium of color schemes for creating your next design.
Make a Circle Logo with Our Curved Text Tool
Design a circle logo with PicMonkey and start branding like a big shot.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker
Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
Automatic Background Remover, Plus Design Inspo!
Remove a photo background in one click. As in, open a photo, click the button, and poof, it’s gone. ...
How to Create a Watermark for Your Images
PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image
Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Make a Banner
Learn how to make a banner for your Facebook page, Etsy store, or YouTube channel.
How to Make a Vision Board
Learn how to make a vision board with PicMonkey's desktop and mobile tools.