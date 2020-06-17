Design

5 Motivational Instagram Post Design Ideas

Design ideas for striking, impactful motivational Instagram posts.
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos

Find out how to choose and use a free PicMonkey stock photo for your next design.
Create Your Own Advertisement: 5 Formats

Learn how to make ads that move the masses.
PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar

Amp up your Pinterest presence with these great tips and tools from successful Pinterest creators.
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More

Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Use Color Theory to Choose the Best Colors for Your Designs

Learn the color wheel and get a compendium of color schemes for creating your next design.
Make Your Own Phone Wallpaper

Make beautiful, custom phone wallpaper for the lock and home screens.
Make a Circle Logo with Our Curved Text Tool

Design a circle logo with PicMonkey and start branding like a big shot.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker

Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
Automatic Background Remover, Plus Design Inspo!

Remove a photo background in one click. As in, open a photo, click the button, and poof, it’s gone. ...
How to Create a Watermark for Your Images

PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image

Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Make a Banner

Learn how to make a banner for your Facebook page, Etsy store, or YouTube channel.
How to Make a Vision Board

Learn how to make a vision board with PicMonkey's desktop and mobile tools.
Want Curved Text? PicMonkey Does It Better Than the Rest

Turn your text into everything from arcs and ovals to circles and half-circles.
