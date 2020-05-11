How to Make a Vision Board

Attention whole-hearted vision board believers (we’re looking at you, Steve Harvey and Oprah Winfrey acolytes) and peeps seeking a new method of self-motivation: it’s time to ditch the scissors and glue sticks. PicMonkey has everything you need to create beautiful digital vision boards that’ll help you keep your eye (and mind) on the prize, without making a mess. Peep this video tutorial to learn how, or use the written steps below:

What is a vision board?

If you’re a vision board noob, here’s the gist: vision boards (a.k.a. dream boards, visualization boards or, to others, action boards) are essentially compilations of what you want to create — either something tangible like a restaurant concept, or something more ethereal like a specific vacation vibe. Many people — including more than a few PicMonkeyers who have made YouTube tutorials on the subject — make them annually, in order to stay focused on their goals for the next 365. The boards usually consist of pictures and words, and have a collage-y feel. But there aren’t any design rules in Vision Board Land. It’s all about personal goals and personal style.

How to make an online vision board using the desktop editor:

To craft a kickin’ digital vision board with PicMonkey’s online tools:

Click Create new at the top of the PicMonkey homepage and choose blank canvas and your desired size. Click the Add your own image button at the top of the Graphics tab to add your favorite inspiring images. Design away with text and our library of graphics. Download your vision board to your computer, email it to your interior designer, post to social media, or keep it in Hub.

Now that you’ve got the basic rundown, here’s a closer look at the DIY vision board creation process.

To get started with your digital vision board, click Create new on the PicMonkey homepage.

Click Blank canvas to choose from the preset size options, or enter a Custom size to set your own dimensions.

Now it’s time to un-blankify that canvas! To add inspiring images that you have saved to your computer, click the Add your own image button at the top of the Graphics tab (the shapes icon). Open your images from your computer or Hub, then crop, resize, and adjust to match your vision.

When you’re looking for images, think of your goals — a beautiful kitchen to represent that remodel you’re aiming for, the Eiffel tower for that trip to Paris, a salad for feeling healthy, etc. Just make sure to check the image permissions if you’ll be sharing your vision board publicly.

Access our collection of thousands of graphics from the Graphics tab. Peruse the category groups to add stars, flowers, abstract shapes, or whatever else you enjoy. To give your board a tactile feel, check out the tape and pushpins graphics. You can also create a cork board look with Boards in the Textures tab.

Many vision board pros also incorporate words into their motivational masterpieces. Some advocate for including dates on vision boards to help you give yourself a timeline and stay focused. If that’s your jam, put the year at the top and/or months and years with each item on your board. Describing each item in a word or a few words is also pretty common, like “Be productive,” “Restorative travel,” or “Become a yoga master.”

To add text to your vision board, head to the Text tab (the Tt icon). You’ll find a whole bunch of fabulous fonts to play with and the option to upload your own fonts (in the Your fonts group). Click the Add text button at the top of the panel, and type away.

Tip: To make your words pop, try layering them on top of a graphic (like the white words on the pink triangle in this design).

Make a vision board from a design template

Browse more templates like this.

Need an inspiration boost? You can also start with one of our design templates.

Go to the Templates tab on the left. Search for "collage" then browse. Click each template to preview it larger. Replace our images with yours. Customize the colors, graphics, and text your way.

How to make a vision board with the PicMonkey mobile app:

Bring your vision board to life on the go using the PicMonkey mobile app. Peep these easy steps to learn how:

Open the app and choose Blank canvas. Tap Size in the bottom left to choose your canvas size. Add a background color or a pattern then tap Next in the top right. Tap Stickers in the bottom right to add photos from your camera roll, Hub, or pick from any of our fun designs. Layer on text by tapping Text and typing in your favorite inspirational phrase. Save your vision board to your phone or save it in Hub to keep editing later.

Even though you’re on a small screen, think big (like 1800 x 2400 pixels) when you choose your canvas size so you can fit all your vision-board worthy designs in one place. You can add a drop of color or a pattern before moving on to the mobile editor, or leave it blank if that’s your vibe.

Tap Stickers in the bottom toolbar to add board-worthy photos from your Camera Roll/Photos or inspiration-inducing graphics to your board. Adjust the sticker’s color, adjust the opacity, and even strategically erase parts of it to fit your vision.

You can layer inspirational phrases on your vision board using Text. Choose the font that matches your mood and change its pigment to match your board’s color scheme.

When your vision board is finished and you’re filled with let’s-do-this feels, save it to your computer or to Hub (in case you wanna add some new goals later on).

Make sure your vision board is someplace where you’re gonna see it. Many vision boarders make their creations their computer desktop backgrounds, or print and frame their boards. Others share their boards with a trusted friend or throw a vision board party.

What you do with your board is up to you, just have fun and get ready to live your best life!

