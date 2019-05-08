Did you know that 46% of statistics are super dull when shared without pictures? That’s a 100% unverified statement, but we do know that there’s a more vibrant way to present information than citing stats in a spreadsheet: say hello to infographics.

Information plus graphics equals a colorfully engaging way to share data. These data-packed visualizations take the idea of charts and graphs to a more aesthetically pleasing level by combining facts with icons, pictures, unique fonts, and snazzy layouts. You can make your own infographics in PicMonkey either from scratch, or by using one of our designer-crafted templates. We’ll show you how.

Make an infographic from a template

Choose from pre-made infographic templates, and customize to match your brand

How to create an infographic from a template: In PicMonkey, go to Templates and search for “infographic”. Click a template to open it in the editor and begin customizing. Replace any photos in the template with your own. Customize or replace text and graphics—choose from thousands in PicMonkey, or upload your own. Match your brand colors using the color picker in our text and graphic tools. When you’re ready to share, download your infographic to your computer, or share to social media or email.

Now let’s get into a more detailed tutorial where we’ll create a timeline infographic, step by step.

How to make an infographic from a blank canvas

1.Create a basic layout

When you start creating an infographic you have to determine how you will visually tell the story of this information. We want to break down “How to take a great profile pic” into 5 easy steps, so we’re going to go straight down the middle with our numbers and build our infographic around this timeline.

Click Create New in the top navigation, and choose a blank canvas. If you’re posting it to Pinterest you’ll want one that’s taller than it is wide, but if it’s for a slide deck or a square social post, go for whatever dimensions work.

Click the Graphics tab on the left, then choose Basic > Shapes, and add a rectangle at the top of your canvas, for your title. Add some circles for the numbers.

2. Put the “info” in “infographic”

Next it’s time to align your steps with your timeline. What are your steps for an amazing profile pic, anyway? Best work out all that text in a document first, then bring it into your image file.

Click the Text tab, click Add text at the top of the menu, then type “1” in the text box, and place it over your first step circle. Repeat for all your step numbers.

Do the same for the step descriptions. Every time you click Add text a new text box will appear.

Customize your text using the controls in the Text palette. Try different fonts! Click the Effects tab to add a drop shadow or curve your text.

3. Put the “graphic” in “infographic”

No infographic would be complete without the graphical element, so let’s dive into our graphics library with 6,000 and counting. You can use overlays that represent your content like we did—faces of cute selfie-takers, a camera, the sun to represent natural light. Or, you could add design elements like flourishes, torn paper, or flowers.

Click the Graphics tab and browse through the categories that best match your project. Detailing a cocktail recipe? Check out Food & Drink. Describing a yoga flow? You’ll find a whole buncha poses under Sports & Fitness.

We used graphics from the Palm Springs Party set in the Whimsy category, then sized them to fit. Most of our graphics are vector-based, so that means you can size up or down without losing any resolution.

Customize your graphics using controls in the Graphics palette— change colors, adjust opacity with the Fade slider, or add a drop shadow from the Effects tab.

4. Export and educate

As you work on your infographic design, our cloud-based storage, Hub, is working behind the scenes to auto-save your work. Your files will remain editable when they’re stored in Hub so if you, say, decided that you wanted to add a sixth step later on, you could open this file and all the layers would be unflattened; you could rearrange elements or trade them out to your heart’s content.