Brand Color Palette Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's brand color palette maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design brand color palettes with our templates
PicMonkey's brand color palette maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a brand color palette
Choose a design you like from PicMonkey’s brand color palette templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making a brand color palette with PicMonkey
Creating a color palette is an essential early step in presenting your brand to the world, because the colors you choose visually tell the story of your brand’s persona and aesthetic. Color palettes make it easy to quickly replicate your brand’s look when creating your website, digital assets, social media posts, and business cards.
We’ll show you how to use PicMonkey to create a brand color palette in no time...