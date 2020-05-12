Monograms have long been used to connote status in personal communications—stationery, thank you cards, wedding invites—as well as fancying up possessions like cufflinks and towels. But monograms can also carry serious brand freight when they form the core element of a logo—think Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, and Chanel.

How to make a monogram logo in PicMonkey:

Choose a blank canvas. Give your canvas a transparent background. Add and customize your monogram text. Add a graphic shape behind it, if you want to.

Now let's dive into the specifics for a more detailed tutorial...

1. Choose your monogram canvas

On the homepage, click the Create New button or browse blank canvasses by selecting "See all blanks >". You’ll have the option to choose your canvas dimensions at that point; to keep things simple, just pick a square.

2. Make the canvas background transparent

Next you want to make your background transparent: After your canvas opens in the editor, click the color wheel on the Background palette and check the Transparent box.

3. Make your monogram shape

Go to the Graphics tab (the three shapes icon). You can make a monogram using pretty much whatever shape you want, but for this tutorial we’re keeping it simple and heading to the Shapes set (in the Basic category). Click a solid circle and it will appear on the canvas. Grab the corner handle and stretch it to a size that covers most of the canvas, then use the color picker to choose a color.

4. Personalize your monogram

From the Text tab, click Add text, then type the first initial of your last name (or the initial you’d like to have in the center of your monogram) into the text box. Choose the font you want to use from the drop down menu. We used Chivo Light. If you’re layering your text over your graphic, it’ll help to make the text a different color so you can see it. When you’re done, click outside the text box and use the Text palette to adjust color and size. To center the text, use the Grid and Alignment palette (accessible from the grid icon in the bottom left of the editor).

Remember:If you have trouble selecting a particular piece of text, use the Layers palette (stacked squares icon in the bottom toolbar opens it) to select it.

Add more text and, if you like, try out this pro-looking intertwined letters look by erasing part of the text. We have a whole tutorial about how to do this.

Pro tip: Craving an extra-extra-fancy touch? Add your full name or company name below the monogram. Try the Letter spacing slider to adjust the space between text for a mod look. And don’t forget about customizing your colors!

Look at you, monogram maker! You’re all done with a simple, statement-making design.

Pro tip: When you’ve got multiple graphics, keep track of them using our Layers palette. Find it on the leftmost side of our bottom toolbar. The Layers palette is also where you can combine all your graphics into a single layer; select Flatten image (the icon that looks like three pieces of paper with a down arrow) and let the simplifying begin.

More looks

Here are some different looks you can go for as you make a monogram all your own: trendy, classic, and traditional. Our graphic sets have quite a few options for adding objects and flourishes to complement your design.

And since you’re going to be using your new monogram for like, everything, we’ve conveniently saved it for you in Hub, where you can easily change its size, colors, and fonts. Plus, add your monogram to one of our custom templates for instamagically stunning business cards, Facebook covers, and more.

Learn more about PicMonkey's design tool and make memes, slideshows, vision boards, book covers and photo collages!