Wallpaper Maker

We spend a lot of time with our phones. Checking it, on average, 46 times per day, so it’s nice to have something pleasant to glance at every time you pull it out. Customized wallpaper for your lock and home screens personalize your phone — kinda like hanging art on the walls of your house, or putting a framed picture of your pet hedgehog on your desk. Wanna snazzify your smart device? We'll show you how...