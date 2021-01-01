Zoom Background Images

Like all things in life, Zoom has its pros and cons. Your brain might be ready to throw in the towel after a full day of virtual meetups, but there’s no denying the platform’s utility, especially...now. Lots of Zoomers enjoy creating lighthearted or funny backgrounds, so we’ll show you how to do just that using PicMonkey’s editor. Read on for a look at some of our favorite Zoom background templates and design ideas…