Label Maker

Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's label maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.

Start a free trialMake a label

Easily design labels with our templates

PicMonkey's label maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.

Browse more label templates

How to make a label

1
Pick graphics

Choose a label that you like from PicMonkey’s graphics library.

2
Customize

Arrange graphics, change colors or add outlines.

3
Add text

You can add text in stylish, fun fonts to your design.

4
Print

Export your design for printing or sharing with others.

Start a free trial

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Start a free trial

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

See our graphics

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

See our stock photos
Start a free trial

Learn about Design in the PicMonkey Resource Center

16 Online Printing Resources for Literally Everything
5 Motivational Instagram Post Design Ideas
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos
Create Your Own Advertisement: 5 Formats
PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar

Making labels with PicMonkey

Sometimes it’s nice to treat your personal gift giving like it’s a business, creating customized labels and stickers for holiday gifts for friends and family. PicMonkey’s design tools are also perfect for product packaging design, from labels for bottles and bags to printed pouches and boxes. We can also help you create attractive tags, stickers and labels for your personal gift giving. Read on for inspiration...

Read DIY label article