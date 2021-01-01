Daily Schedule Maker

Here’s the secret about daily schedules: versatility. You can use them for literally any rhyme or reason, and they also make great personal growth trackers. Think of a well-designed daily schedule almost like a journal entry. You track what you need to do, align with your goals for the day, toss a few positive words your own way (so that you can go be kind to others, of course) and, at day’s end, reflect, refresh, and prepare to knock tomorrow out of the park with leftover energy from everything you accomplished today!