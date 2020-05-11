Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps

Squares are fine. Lots of great things are square. Crackers. Children’s books. Uncle Owen. So if you want to be square, too, and have people praise your equi-angularity, we won’t even think about trying to stop you. But circles … they’re pretty cool.

Using circle crops in designs

Scientists have determined that humans are drawn to curved shapes more than straight ones, so if you’re designing materials for your business, maybe you could attract a few more eyes by getting a bit orbicular.

If you’re redoing a logo, maybe you could circlify it. Want to change your watermark? Round it up. And we’re not saying your logo is totally rectangular, but … ya get the idea. Everything looks better when it’s in a circle.

Quick steps for making a circle image Open your image in PicMonkey. Click the Frames tab, then choose Shape Cutouts. Use your cursor to adjust the circle’s placement on your image. Click Apply.

Those are the basics. Want to see it in action? Let’s go!

Make a circle image on your desktop

1. Click Create New at the top of the PicMonkey homepage, then click the location where your photo lives (Computer, Hub, or Other).

2. Click the Frames tab, then choose Shape Cutouts. The circle frame and transparent background are selected by default. That’s what you need for this one. Use your cursor to drag the frame to where you want it on your image.

3. Move the Shape Size slider to the right to make your circle bigger, or swing it left to shrink it. Once your image looks well-rounded, click Apply.

4. Crop the canvas to the size you want or change the dimensions. Boom! It’s exactly that easy.

Tweaking your design

If you want more control over the placement of your circular image on your canvas, convert it to a layer after you’re done applying the circle shape. Click the Layers button (square pancakes icon in the bottom toolbar) to open it, then click Convert to layer. Then you can drag your new circular image wherever you like on (or even off of) the canvas.

You can add your finished circular image to another image (say, an ad, a business card, or a photo collage) and only the circle innards will show—not the checkerboard transparent parts. If you decide to move the image out of Hub and you want to keep the transparency, make sure to export it as a .PNG file.

Designing with circles

If you’ve been bitten by the circle bug and want to add some circular accents to a design, head over to the Graphics tab where you’ll find a variety of circles in the Basics group. You can resize them by dragging the corner handles, then change their color on the Graphics palette to match your design.

Pro tip: use the Fade slider to shake up your look and have your background show through the circle. This works especially well if you’re combining graphics with text. Check out How to Use Graphics on the blog for the nitty gritty.

Tip for multiple-layered images

If the image you’re working with has multiple layers, you’ll need to flatten them before applying the circle frame. Just click the Flatten all layers button (square-pancakes-with-an-arrow icon) at the bottom of the Layers palette.

That’s all you need to do to be spinnin’ right round like a record!

Make a circle image in PicMonkey Mobile

The process for making a circle image on the mobile app is pretty darn easy, too.

Tap Edit a photo, then select the one you want to mess around with. Tap Edit > BG Remover > Shape. Notice the enormous amount of shape options -- everything from circles to snowflakes to paint splats. Tap the circle cutout. You’re then free to drag the circle around and change the size by pinching in and out. Tap the check mark to apply your changes.

