How to Create a Watermark for Your Images

There are plenty of reasons why you’d want to put a watermark on your images. Probably the most common is to prevent any unauthorized use of your photos, particularly if you’re a professional photographer. But you can also use watermarks as a way to get your logo out in front of more people to promote your brand. Fortunately for you, PicMonkey makes it ultra-easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.

How to create a watermark with PicMonkey

Open your logo, make it white on a transparent background, and save as a PNG. Open the image you want to put a watermark on. Click Add an image, and fetch your logo from where you’ve stored it. Resize your logo and place it in a corner of your image. Use the Fade slider to adjust your logo’s transparency.

Design a logo to use as a watermark

If you don’t already have a logo to use as a watermark, you can create one with a PicMonkey template. Just head on over to our templates section and peruse the logo options for a beautifully designed, easy-to-customize logo. When choosing a logo for your watermark, it’s best to go with something simple. You’ll also want something that’ll be easy to read when it’s small and faded out. Some businesses use logos that are strictly text based.

Using a watermark to protect your photos

Because it’s so easy for anyone to copy one of your images online and use it however they want, using a watermark is one of the best ways to prevent that from happening. A strategically placed watermark will make it difficult for anyone to use your original photographs for commercial purposes, and it will also discourage them from using your imagery for personal reasons.

Typically, professional photographers will use their name and/or logo as a watermark. If you choose to use a text-only watermark, you should create it and store it in Hub or on your computer so you can quickly add it to all of your images.

Using a watermark to promote your brand

Watermarks are a great way to add some subtle branding to your imagery. Place them on shots of your products to remind people who you are and the name of your company. Put them on your company’s Facebook cover, Instagram posts, Twitter banner, Pinterest pins, and website hero to unify your look and reinforce your brand identity. Watermarks are a quick and easy way to give your images a professional look.

How to create a watermark on PicMonkey mobile

If you want to be able to place your watermark on your images no matter where you are, you should definitely store it in Hub so you can easily access it on the go with our mobile app.

Here’s how to add a watermark with PicMonkey mobile:

Open a photo and tap Edit. Tap the Graphics tab (the ghost icon) and choose your logo from Hub or your camera roll. Place your logo where you want it. Tap Opacity, then use the slider to adjust the transparency.

