Email Signature Creator

You know you’ve asked yourself the question before: Do I need an email signature? Maybe you saw one with a whole lotta pizazz in a recent email and had a moment of clarity. Truth is, email signatures are an extension of your brand. And since you’re probably sending a lot of emails, why not brand them? They legitimize your account and look professional, create brand recognition, and can serve as a sendable version of your business card. Time to get signing!