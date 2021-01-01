Email Signature Creator
How to make an email signature
Open a customizable email signature template. If you’d prefer total creative freedom, get started with a blank canvas.
If you choose a template with room for a profile image, you’ll want to swap in your own image. Crop or edit your photo right on the canvas, apply effects, and position it where you want it to be.
Type your own words into the text boxes on a template, then adjust size or position, or try a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. Choose from hundreds of fonts to get the professional look you want. Check out our huge graphics library to put the finishing decorative touch on your signature.
When you’re finished with your design, download and add to your email signature line in whatever mail provider you use. Good job expanding your brand!
FAQs about email signatures
Do I need an email signature?
You want your brand to extend to every channel you use. Email’s probably a big part of that. Using an email signature is a great way to include your brand in every email. Create something that’s professional, visually appealing, and on-brand.
Should I use an email signature every time I send an email?
Yup, that’s the idea! Once you’ve created an email signature, your email provider should have a place (usually under “Settings”) for you to upload your work so that it shows up at the end of every email.
What font should I use for my email signature?
Fonts like Arial, Georgia, Verdana, and Calibri are always email-friendly, but always defer to your branding guidelines. Don’t have those yet? Start with our Branding 101 guide.
Making email signatures with PicMonkey
You know you’ve asked yourself the question before: Do I need an email signature? Maybe you saw one with a whole lotta pizazz in a recent email and had a moment of clarity. Truth is, email signatures are an extension of your brand. And since you’re probably sending a lot of emails, why not brand them? They legitimize your account and look professional, create brand recognition, and can serve as a sendable version of your business card. Time to get signing!