Business & Branding
You’ve come to the right place for all things business and branding. Here you’ll find step-by-step instructions on how to make branding materials like business cards, logos, website banners, social media promotions, and more. Using PicMonkey’s graphics, templates, and fonts you can put together a professional and polished presence for your business. For more ideas and inspiration visit the Resource Center.
Make pro-looking business assets with our:
PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar
Amp up your Pinterest presence with these great tips and tools from successful Pinterest creators.
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker
Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
How to Create a Watermark for Your Images
PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image
Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now
Make sure all of your photos display flawlessly with this guide to Facebook image sizes and a couple...
Creating Pinterest Images that Move the Masses
Tips for creating scroll-stopping Pinterest images, fast.
3 Ways to Ace Your Pinterest Business Page
Pinterest has three stellar features and tools to help you take your Pinterest business page to new ...
Your Guide to Pinterest Pin Sizes
Get the 4-1-1- on Pinterest pin sizes, pixel counts for your board cover photos, and other very pint...
Look Like a Professional with Your LinkedIn Profile Pic
Choose what to wear and how to take a professional looking LinkedIn profile pic. Learn how to edit, ...
Marketing a Small Business: a Resource Roundup
A friend to hardworking entrepreneurs everywhere, PicMonkey's rounded up some seriously helpful reso...
Dos and Don'ts of Facebook Banner Design for Your Business Page
PicMonkey has the best tips on making a high-impact Facebook banner design for your business or bran...
How to Design Promotional Advertisements
Learn how to design promotional advertisements to spread the word about your business online. We've ...