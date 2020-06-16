Posts tagged with ‘Branding’

Design Bundles Make Branding a Cinch

Themes are pre-packaged bundles of gorgeous that make designing a breeze.
by

Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More

Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
by

Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image

Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
by

How to Create a Watermark for Your Images

PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
by

Using Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast

Learn how to use Smart Resize to quickly output to multiple sizes without stretching or squishing.
by

Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent

Learn how to create your brand kit in PicMonkey so you can save your fonts, logos, colors, templates...
by

Develop Your Brand with a Brand Board

Create a visual representation of your brand with a brand board -- colors, fonts, style, and inspo a...
by

Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design

Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
by

Brand Building 101: Your Guide to Branding Your Business for Success

Check out this brand building advice and put your business on the road to riches!
by

Learn How to Make a Logo With PicMonkey

Create a great-looking, effective logo for your brand or business in PicMonkey in just a few quick s...
by

How to Brand Your Business for Success

Marketing guru Cynthia Johnson shares her expert advice on how to build a powerful brand for your bu...
by