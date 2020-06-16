Posts tagged with ‘Branding’
Design Bundles Make Branding a Cinch
Themes are pre-packaged bundles of gorgeous that make designing a breeze.
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image
Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Create a Watermark for Your Images
PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
Using Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast
Learn how to use Smart Resize to quickly output to multiple sizes without stretching or squishing.
Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent
Learn how to create your brand kit in PicMonkey so you can save your fonts, logos, colors, templates...
Develop Your Brand with a Brand Board
Create a visual representation of your brand with a brand board -- colors, fonts, style, and inspo a...
Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design
Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
Brand Building 101: Your Guide to Branding Your Business for Success
Check out this brand building advice and put your business on the road to riches!
Learn How to Make a Logo With PicMonkey
Create a great-looking, effective logo for your brand or business in PicMonkey in just a few quick s...