Learn How to Make a Logo With PicMonkey

One of the most important aspects of launching a business and building a brand is creating a logo. Your logo is the embodiment of who you are as a business and the vibe you want to convey. But while your logo is super important, it doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the simpler the better! Developing a fantastic logo doesn’t require major design skills, just thoughtfulness and creativity. We’ll show you how to get started.

PicMonkey has a wide array of templates that you can use to quickly and easily create a gorgeous, eye-catching logo for your business or personal brand. Just peruse our offerings and find one that meets your needs and your particular aesthetic. Once you do, it’s super easy to customize it either a little or a lot.

How to make a logo with a template

Here’s how to make a logo by customizing a template in PicMonkey:

Go to Templates and search“logo” in the menu to the left. Click the one you like to open in the editor. Click the text that you want to change, click inside the text box, and type your text. Click any graphic to change the color, add effects, rotate, and more. To add a graphic, go to the Graphics tab and choose a new one.

How to make a circle logo

Customize the Peterson Design or the Bane Lifestyle template.

Some of the most popular, well-known logos in the world have a circular shape, probably because circles are so pleasing and comforting. If you want to join the ranks of heavy-hitters like Pepsi, Target, Spotify, and Starbucks, then consider making your mark using a circle. Circle logos can be super simple yet impactful. You can easily create one by choosing a great font and placing your initials inside a circle. Or you can use our curved text tool to put your business name in a circle. We’ve also got tons of graphic circles you can use.

Embellish a circle logo

You can have some fun with the traditional circle logo by adding graphics, other shapes, or special effects to your design. For example, this Verdure & Co logo uses the Subtle Seal and Grassy Branch to create a sketchy, softer effect. The Triad Jewelry logo places triangles (which help people remember the name of the company) within the circle for a geometric effect.

Use geometric shapes to create logos

Customize the Stein SEO Consultant template.

In case you thought we were totally circle-centric, we also love logos made with other shapes. This Amy Stein logo uses Concentric Squares, then pops a prominent “S” inside. The use of a traditional, serif font (Prata) gives this logo a more formal feel and establishes a sense of trust and security. And those cool interlocking shapes in the Lara Shields logo were created by cobbling together a bunch of manipulated Solid Squares—a fun puzzle project!

Shapes are great for suggesting real-world objects, like triangles for mountains and squares and rectangles for houses and buildings. You’ll find Geometric Peaks in the Geometric Light graphics set. In the M/SK logo, two different fonts are used, one serif and one sans serif, but the pairing is super complementary.

Put graphic images in your logo

Abstract logos are great and all, but sometimes it’s kinda cool to have a logo that actually shows exactly what you do. If you’re a purveyor of ice cream, coffee, or lamps, why not put those items right in your logo? This Martinico logo utilizes a cartoonish graphic that provides a spot-on depiction of what your business is all about. If you’re looking for a logo that’s a tad more subtle but still descriptive of what you do, you can try a simpler line graphic that adds some visual flavor but maintains a bit of abstraction. Go ahead and experiment with using white, black, or a complementary background color with your graphic.

Customize the Cedar Coffee Roasters template.

Sometimes the graphic in a logo doesn’t refer to what you do or sell, but what your name is. These logos use imagery to help reinforce their brand rather than explain their business. They’re a great way to help people remember your name by giving them an easy visual to keep in mind.

Create text-based logos

Logos that rely solely on text can be just as memorable and impactful as those that include graphics. Text-based logos can either use a highly unique, custom-made font designed just for the logo (think Disney, Ray-Ban, CNN) or they can use a more traditional font that relies more on color and positioning to add interest (think FedEx, Google, HBO).

These logos give you a sense of what the business is about with font, letter spacing, or a touch of color. Brewers has playful feel, with its cursive lettering that looks like it was done with a single piece of string. Stella June uses a serif font, with the letters more spread out and all black and white, giving it a more formal, stately feel.

Not sure where to start? Take a look at our text layouts — you'll get some ideas about what fonts and designs might work for you.

Tips on how to make a logo

It can be overwhelming to come up with the perfect logo for your business, but it can also be a lot of fun. Here are a few tips to keep in mind as you get started: