Behind the Design | Glitter and a Girl

Wanna learn how we made this Instagram post?

Watch the video and follow along with the step-by-step below!

Create this look:

  1. Open a photo in the PicMonkey.com Editor.

  2. Add a graphic of your choice (we used Chalky Starburst).

  3. Resize to your liking (here, we made it the size of our canvas).

  4. In the Layers palette, select the graphic and open Textures (the mesh diamond icon on the left).

  5. Select a Texture to apply to your graphic (we used a Glitter texture). Click Apply.

  6. Using the Graphics palette, select Erase to remove parts of your graphic.

Your project is complete! The design automatically saves in Hub, our cloud-based storage platform. You can now share your gorgeous post to Instagram, or anywhere else you want to impress.

