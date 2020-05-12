Photo Editing & Design

How to Resize an Image Like a Pro

Learn how to resize an image by cropping, resizing, or using Smart Resize.
Create a Photo Sketch with Edge Sketch

Learn how to use the Edge Sketch tool and turn your pics into art.
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps

Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
How to Make a Vision Board

Learn how to make a vision board with PicMonkey's desktop and mobile tools.
Layer Text on Photos: Create High-End Designs

Learn how to layer text and images for a 3D effect.
Blur Your Photo Background with PicMonkey

Learn how to create artistic looks with PicMonkey's blurred background effects.
Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes

Get the most current social media post sizes for 2020 for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twi...
5 Mobile App Features to Spice Up Every Photo

Quickly customize your photos with PicMonkey Mobile.
Use Layers in Your Designs and Photo Editing

Layers are your best friend, whether your photo editing shenanigans are simples or complex. The laye...
How to Brighten Dark Photos on Your Phone or iPad

Discover easy-peasy ways to save dark pics, and stop throwing memories in the trash(can icon).
How to Make a YouTube Thumbnail

Create a YouTube thumbnail that grabs attention and promotes your channel.
How to Use Overlays

Some know them as stickers, while others call them clip art. Whatever name you fancy, overlays are ...
Get Your Social Feeds Summer-Ready with the PicMonkey App

Add a doodle or a splash of sun with PicMonkey Mobile.
Beyond Instagram Filters: Get a Unique Look With These 9 Flexible Effects

PicMonkey has the bomb filters for making your pics look epic. Check 'em out!
Create a Face Swap Online in 3 Easy Steps

Create a realistic face swap online using PicMonkey's tools.
