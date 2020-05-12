Sizing your photo correctly can turn into a real Goldilocks situation—too big and it takes eons to load, too small and it’s a blur—but never fear we’re here to help you get your proportions just right using PicMonkey’s Crop and Resize tools. We’ll show you how to resize an image into the correct social media dimensions, and how to figure out the perfect pixel-to-inch ratios for high-res printing.

Crop images to specific sizes

The Crop tool lets you recompose the photo and change the orientation in addition to choosing the size.

Looking to crop your image to the just-right dimensions? Open your image in the PicMonkey editor and find Crop in the Edits tab on the left:

Use the preset crop proportions in the drop-down menu to accurately crop your image. (We’ve got standard printing sizes and screen sizes all set up for you.)

Get specific with pixels in the Width and Height fields.

Use the Rotate crop button to go from a horizontal to vertical (or vice versa) cropping area.

Resize an image without cropping

The Resize tool keeps the aspect ratio the same and changes width and height proportionately.

If cropping isn’t what you’re looking for, and you want the full image to be smaller or larger, head to Resize in the Edits tab. Use the checkbox to switch between pixels and percentages and play with your image’s proportions. Clicking the Keep proportions box (the chain icon) will automatically update the height or width when you modify one or the other, so your design stays “as is” as you size it up (or down).

Size for social media

Get to know social media sizes so your posts look their best wherever they are displayed. To make sure your photos look drop-dead gorgeous on all of your social media channels while avoiding the dreaded “file too small” or “file too large” messages, visit our chart of common social media image sizes, then crop and resize away.

Don’t feel like thinking about it? Use the Crop function in the Edits tab and select your desired social media size (e.g. Facebook Cover Photo, Pinterest Pin) from the drop-down menu of preset crop proportions. You can also use our Facebook Cover Maker to amp up your social media game without worrying about image sizes. When starting a blank canvas on PicMonkey Mobile, you’ll find pre-configured social media sizes by tapping the Size icon.

How to use PicMonkey's Smart Resize tool

Pro subscribers can use the magical Smart Resize tool to create multiple versions of a design in just seconds. It's like the difference between washing clothes in a creek vs. throwing a load in the washing machine. That is to say: waaaaaaaay faster and easier on your hands.

1. With your design in the editor, click Smart Resize in the top toolbar.

2. In the menu on the left, expand the sections by clicking the little caret next to the label, and click the checkbox next to every size you want. You can use the search box to find a size too.

3. At the bottom of the menu, click Resize to simply alter the current image to the new size, or Copy & resize if you want to keep the original as is.

4. It's done! Check your Hub to see all the new sizes.

Les voilà! All your images show up in your Hub, ready to send 'em out into the world.

Save images as the right size

The war between file sizes and image quality may never end, but we’re proposing a ceasefire. When you click Export on the top toolbar in the editor, you’ll have the option to save it as a JPG, PNG, or PDF. In the JPG option you’ll notice three quality levels:

Low: Not great quality, tiny file size Medium: Great quality, good file size High: Gorgeous, but large file size

You’ll notice that the JPG file size is displayed with each size option. Select the one that offers the ideal balance between image quality and image size, and rest assured that your file size is juuuust right.

Convert pixels to inches

Figuring out how many pixels are in an inch can feel a lot like figuring out how many jelly beans are in a jar. If you need a specific size for your printables (like the perfect wallet size photo dimensions) get rid of the guesswork with our handy pixels to inches chart, which provides suggested image sizes in pixels for common photo sizes in inches.

Pixel to print conversion chart