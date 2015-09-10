Find the 8 Things That Were Edited!

The prize for getting the answers right in this challenge is the certainty that you know your photo effects and could probably edit your way out of a tense international spy situation. So let’s hear it: can you find the eight things that were done to the “before” image to get it to its supreme “after” life?

Did you guess them all?

Original Image

1. Straighten

We used the Straighten slider in the Rotate tool (Basic Edits tab) to get the horizon line nice and level.

2. Crop

Just a tiny bit closer to the subject, for this one.

3. Sharpen

5. Clone

6. Clouds

7. Yester-color

8. Lens Flare

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

