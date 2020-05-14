Posts tagged with ‘Photo Editing’

Using Shape Cutouts to Frame Your Photos

Make a circle photo, a heart picture, a star portrait and more shapely creations.
Create a Photo Sketch with Edge Sketch

Learn how to use the Edge Sketch tool and turn your pics into art.
How to Resize an Image Like a Pro

Learn how to resize an image by cropping, resizing, or using Smart Resize.
Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone

Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
7 Photo Blur Effects to Edit Photos Into Works of Art

Blurred photos can be beautiful. Check out these cool tricks to blurrify your pics.
How to Make a High Resolution Image for Print or Web

Learn how to create a high resolution image so it'll look great when you print or post online.
How to Edit the Background of a Photo's Sky

Learn how to make your background pop by changing the color, look, or amping up the effects.
Use a Bokeh Overlay on Your Photo

Get some eye-poppingly gorgeous bokeh looks after the shutter snaps with these ideas, our tools, and...
How to Make a Mirror Image

Making a mirror image is an easy way to turn an ordinary picture into something truly unique. And gu...
Layer Text on Photos: Create High-End Designs

Learn how to layer text and images for a 3D effect.
Blur Your Photo Background with PicMonkey

Learn how to create artistic looks with PicMonkey's blurred background effects.
One-Click Background Eraser to Remove Photo Backgrounds

Remove a photo background with one click using PicMonkey's instant Background Eraser.
5 Mobile App Features to Spice Up Every Photo

Quickly customize your photos with PicMonkey Mobile.
Photo Restoration with PicMonkey

Enhance and restore damaged photos with PicMonkey. This video tutorial will teach you how! It's easi...
How to Fix an Underexposed Photo

Learn to fix an underexposed photo on the quick with our handy Exposure tool.
