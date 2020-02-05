Use the Pop Art Photo Effect for a Warholesque Look

Did you know you can whip up a pop art masterpiece in a coupla minutes with PicMonkey? Go all Andy Warhol with a checkered, multi-colored design complete with enough colors to give the ’60s a run for their money. Do it using the Warhol effect in PicMonkey and make all your friends say, “Yes, in fact I did win this at a fancy auction.”

Create a Warhol-like pop art design

Quick steps for creating a pop art design:

  1. Open a blank collage template, like the 4-Square template.

  2. Replace each grayed-out square with an image.

  3. Click each photo and apply the Warhol effect, changing the colors each time.

  4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 until your collage is complete.

The Warhol effect is accessible from the Effects tab. Choose the colors in your image by clicking the color dots. Adjust the overall application of the effect using the Brightness, Contrast, and Fade sliders. When you're satisfied with the look, click Apply.

