You and your phone spend a lot of time together, so it’s nice to have something pleasant to glance at every time you pull your device out of your pocket. Customized wallpaper for your lock and home screens make your phone feel more personalized — kinda like hanging art on the walls of your house, or putting a framed picture of your pet hedgehog on your desk. Wanna snazzify your communication device? Let’s take a look at how to create your own wallpaper with PicMonkey.

Start with a blank canvas. Make your phone wallpaper by adding photos, graphics, and text. Grab the image from Hub while on your phone and set as the new wallpaper.

Here are the steps with all the juicy details:

Step 1: Start with blank canvas to make your own wallpaper

To make your own wallpaper, click Create New on the homepage or click here to start with a blank canvas.

Select Blank canvas from the options that appear and then enter your custom dimensions in the top-right corner or the page. You’ll want to know the dimensions of your phone screen (in pixels), so check out some common sizes on this site. Put those dimensions into the boxes, then click Make it!

Step 2: Make your own phone wallpaper

It’s party time, PicMonkeyers! Change your background color, add textures, play with graphics, and check out curved text. This blank canvas is your oyster—in fact, you can even use an oyster graphic in your design (you’ll find it in the Under the Sea graphic set, in the Graphics tab.) If you need a little help finding your inner artiste, check out our essential graphic design tips for non-designers and intro to the design tool articles.

To put a photo inside a graphic shape, select the graphic, go to Textures, select Add your own texture, then choose a photo.

Step 3: Save and send your wallpaper

In Hub, save your wallpaper image to your phone's camera roll.

Now that your gawdgeous design is finished, it’s time to get it on your phone. Your new wallpaper is auto-saved in Hub, so all you need to do is grab it from Hub while on your phone or in the app. Move it to your camera roll on your device, then set it as your new wallpaper!

Step 4: Save the wallpaper as your background

Grab your new wallpaper from PicMonkey Hub and save to your camera roll on your phone.

Once your image has reached its Camera Roll/Photos destination, you’ve gotta get it onto your screen. Androiders can assign home screen wallpaper a couple different ways, but we’ll go through one basic method: Head to Settings and Wallpaper, then find the options for home screen, lock screen, or both in the top-left corner. Choose where you want your image to live, and presto! Phone screen beautified.

For the iOS set, start in Settings and find Wallpaper. Tap Choose a new wallpaper and find your image, then tap Set and decide between the lock screen, home screen, or both options.

Other photo wallpaper ideas

If you have a pic that instantly takes you to your happy place, turn it into photo wallpaper. Open your photo in the PicMonkey editor. Add effects, text, and whatever else your brilliantly creative brain wants, and make it the right dimensions with Resize or Crop in the Edits tab. Need some ideas to get started? Try an artsy photo effect or add some layers to your design.

Even make memes, slideshows, vision boards, book covers and photo collages!

