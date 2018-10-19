Got Halloween on the brain while on the go? The free PicMonkey mobile app is loaded up with all kinds of ghouly goodness, including original “Halloween stickers” (a.k.a. graphics in PicMonkey mobile land) that you can use to give a little or a lot of that eldritch vibe to your pics. Head to Graphics and tap the Seasonal icon, and you’ll find everything from pumpkins to cobwebs to neck bolts under the Halloween banner.

As if that wasn’t enough super-cool seasonal stuff, we’ve also got two frightening fonts (Creepster and Nosifer) and six blood-curdling colors (Boo, Alien Ooze, Vampirella, Poison Apple, Cauldron, and Skelebone) for your mobile app experience. So stretch out those fingers and get ready to have frightening amounts of photo fun.

How to use graphics in the PicMonkey mobile app

If the PicMonkey mobile app is new to you, here’s the lowdown on graphics: they’re essentially little bits of sticker magic that you can use to create different looks with your photos. You’ll always find a ton of ’em when you tap Graphics (the ghost icon) on the editing toolbar, and occasionally (like now) you’ll also find special packs of extra visual treats—but never any tricks.

You can shrink, enlarge, arrange, change colors, adjust the opacity, and re-edit graphics after you’ve applied them with the touch of a phalange. Tap Transform to rotate any sticker horizontally or vertically, or to duplicate it.

Getting creative with Halloween clip art

Now that you’ve got the graphic rundown, here are a few ideas on how to craft the spookiest looks with our Halloween clip art:

Combine effects and graphics. Great pics and graphics are already quite the combo, but throw in a photo effect and you’ve got a trifecta for the ages. Convert your pic to black and white or sepia to make it feel old-timey-creepier, then pile on the graphics. You can also paint effects right where you want them with the paintbrush and eraser icons that display when you open an effect.

More is more. Our Halloween stickers are great by themselves, but they also play nicely with the non-seasonal graphics. Transform your pet into the lord of the underworld with devil horns and flames; or create a haunted landscape with headstones, cobwebs, lightning bolts, and clouds.