Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Add Vintage Effects to Create Nostalgic Photos

Give your photos an old-timey look with PicMonkey’s vintage effects. Try photo filters like Daguerreotype or Sepia for a polished, antique aesthetic that looks anything but dated. Get started for free and send those photos down memory lane!

Start a free trialTry a vintage effect

How to add vintage effects to photos

1
Sign up

Register for a free account to start designing. Or begin a free trial for seven days to take all the cool features for a spin.

2
Open an image

Upload your photo from your desktop, cloud storage, or Instagram. You can also start with a photo from our massive stock photo library.

3
Choose an effect & adjust

In Effects, choose Dusk, Time Machine, or Polaroid. Or try Black and white, Sepia or Vignette. Use the Fade slider to adjust intensity.

4
Download and share

Download or share it directly via email or social media. Hot tip: Get a link for others to view it in PicMonkey's cloud storage.

Try vintage photo effects

Lots of vintage photo effects to try

You’re not limited to just a single ripped-straight-outta-time effect when you use PicMonkey. We give you plenty of options for turning your photos into vintage masterpieces.

Simply pop into the editor and click Effects. From there, choose from Dusk, Time Machine, Yester Color, Sepia, Black and White, and many more.

Try them all

Use your vintage pic in a template

Channeling all the old school feels into your photo might just be Step 1. If you’re looking for a holistic design, one of PicMonkey’s easy-to-use templates is just the thing you need.

We have design templates for all occasions. Simply upload your photo and customize however you want. Add other effects, textures, or graphics to elevate your design’s look. 

Try a template
Try vintage photo effects

Create classic pics on the go with PicMonkey's mobile app

Lucky for you, there’s vintage effects in our mobile app! Just click Effects and then choose from Dusk, Sepia, or Black and White. Like their desktop companions, you can adjust saturation levels by using the Fade slider.

Want to become a PicMonkey effects wizard? Take a look at some of our other how-tos

Get the comic book look

Learn how to make your images look like frames pulled straight from a comic book or graphic novel.

Make comics
7 artsy ways to add blur effects

Learn how to make the most of PicMonkey’s unique variety of blur image effects.

See blur effects
Channel Warhol with the pop art effect

Learn how to use PicMonkey’s Warhol effect and create a design worthy of the pop art movement.

Make pop art
Start a free trial

Everything you need for epic designs:

Stock Photos
Templates
Graphics
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Curved text
Photo effects