Instagram profile picture dimensions: 110 x 110 pixels. When designing your pic be sure to account for Instagram doing its own circle crop on your design (as seen above).

Every social media outlet has its ups and downs, but there’s almost no argument that can be made against a brand taking advantage of the behemoth-sized powerhouse that is ye olde Instagram. In fact, 71% of businesses already do so, and 51% of Instagrammers follow at least one business. If that business isn’t you, then it’s someone else. Maybe even a competitor?

Luckily, you can build your Instagram account into a precious gem for followers to “ooh” and “ahh” over. And it all starts with the perfect Instagram profile picture size and a well-designed profile. To help, we’ll show you how to create stunning profile pictures using PicMonkey. Then, we’ll tack on a few design tips for wowing a lively Instagram audience and watching your reach soar to a level never before imagined.

Create an Instagram profile picture with a pre-sized blank canvas

The perfect Instagram profile picture size is 110 x 110 pixels, and the easiest way to achieve this is by using one of PicMonkey’s pre-sized blank canvases. This way you don’t even have to worry about sizing. We’ve done it for you!

To use a pre-sized blank canvas in PicMonkey’s editor, click Create new > Blank Canvas > Instagram Profile. Then, you can upload a logo or image! If you’d like to apply a background color first, use the Background palette. You can also click Text to add different fonts and/or experiment with text effects against a colored background.

Crop an image to the right Instagram profile picture size

If you have an amazing image but are unsure of its size and whether or not it will work on Instagram, just use our Crop Canvas tool to smooth things out. Upload your image (high-resolution, please!), click Crop Canvas, and set your Aspect Ratio to Instagram Profile. Then, position the crop frame where you want it and click Apply. Looks good!

Note that if your image already has the right aspect ratio but is simply too small or too large, use our Resize tool. Click Edits > Resize.

More Instagram image sizes (2021)

Social media image type Dimensions in Pixels Instagram Post 1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio) Instagram Profile Photo 360 x 360 Instagram Landscape Photo 1080 x 608 (1.91:1 ratio) Instagram Portrait 1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio) Instagram Story 1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio) IGTV Cover Photo 420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)

Need sizes for other social media accounts?

5 Instagram profile picture design tips

Our best advice? Speak to your audience. This starts with an eye-catching profile that lives up to your brand. Also keep in mind that, more often than not, your audience will be visiting your profile via mobile devices. Take a second and do some mobile Instagram scrolling of your own...it’s a small space, right? So let’s tackle a few questions you might have.

1. What should I use for my profile picture?

Fantastic question, and we’ll ask you one right back: What’s your brand? If your brand is Y-O-U, then you should use a photo. If you’re building a corporate Instagram presence, then a logo is the better call.

2. Should I account for the circular profile shape when designing?

Yes! Place the focus of your image in the center, that way when the cropping comes, it’s no big deal. The circular shape is just going to cut around your edges, so account for this when you’re designing and you won’t have to run into trouble later.

3. Will my picture only appear on my profile page?

Negative. That’s why the best thing you can do for yourself with a profile picture is to keep it simple. Look back at question #1. If your brand’s about you, use a high-quality image of yourself. For a corporate Gram, simply use your logo. You want an image that will look good when it shrinks. Besides your actual profile, pictures also show up when people search for you, as well as in your story reel. Both are smaller versions. And if you watch someone else’s story, they’ll see a super tiny version of your profile picture when they look at their list of who’s viewed the content.

4. I’m torn on my color scheme. What should I do?

We can help with that. Above all else, stay on brand. Use colors that match your brand’s palette and speak to who you are. Check out our posts on color theory and creating brand color palettes.

5. Can I have more advice on building my Instagram account?

Absolutely! Visit our blog library for all of your Instagram needs!