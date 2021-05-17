Fast fact about Instagram: 500 million accounts engage with stories every day. Double fast fact: 58% percent of surveyed Instagram users say they gain interest in a brand or product from its stories. These tap-friendly digital media snippets are perfect for offering users extra content that complements those gorgeous posts you’ve already been dropping. We have designer-made Instagram Story templates at the ready so that, just like your posts, your stories are jam packed with visual pizzazz. And with PicMonkey’s multi-page tools, you can create multi-slide stories with one or more of our Instagram Story templates! Here’s how.

How to create multi-slide Instagram Stories in PicMonkey

A few clicks are all you need to craft compelling multi-slide Instagram Stories. Simply:

1. Open an Instagram story template in PicMonkey.

2. Click Pages in the bottom right corner and Add new page. You can add up to 30 pages in a single design.

3. Use the same template, or add a new one that gels with your original story design.

4. Customize each page of your Insta Story with your own images, text, and graphics. You can also pull from our massive stock photography and video library.

Exporting your stories to Instagram

You’ve designed something amazing that’s Insta-ready. Here’s how to share it with the world:

1. Download your finished design. If your design is composed of still images only, download as a JPG or PNG. For designs with video or GIFs, choose to download as a GIF, or as a single-file MP4, or each slide as an individual MP4 video.

2. Multi-page designs downloaded as JPG, PNG, or MP4 will save to your computer as a ZIP file. Unzip and email images/video to yourself (you can also email the zip file).

3. Open your email on your phone and save each image/video to your camera roll.

4. Open Instagram and upload your story. No filters or in-app design needed — your story is ready to go!

Design even easier with themed Instagram Story templates

When you open an Instagram Story template in the editor, you'll see other template designs that, when put together using the multi-page tool, create a cohesive story! Here are a few quality pairings to get you started.

Advertise your next big sale with powerful imagery and contrasting colors.

Tout products with images and complementary explainer text.

Provide actionable advice for your followers to use, whether it's during the holidays or another time of year!

Get visually creative with vibrant imagery that reads like a film strip. This'll work for personal photo strings or products (ex. apparel) where you're confident that the images will speak for themselves.

For a text-based story (info blast, advice, etc.), pair white reader-friendly text with a simple contrasting background.

FAQs for using Instagram Story templates

1. How do I know which Instagram Story template to use?

Ah, choices abound don’t they? When browsing our Instagram Story templates, look first for something that you feel is on-brand for you. This’ll make customizing a whole lot easier! Also take your story’s function into consideration. Because IG Stories are digestible snippets of content and don’t live past 24 hours (unless you want them to), you have lots of options. So what’ll it be? An ad? A sneak peek at the going ons of your business? A question or bingo card for followers to engage with?

2. What should I put in my Instagram Story?

Whatever you decide, have fun with it. That’s the beauty of Instagram stories; unlike posts which might be the result of a day’s worth of planning, stories are much more…flexible. They’re for posting on the go, and throughout the day. Think: Insta(nt) engagement (sorry not sorry). Provide followers with content they won’t find in your posts. Give them a reason to keep tapping or, even better, to rewatch one of your stories!

3. When should I use a multi-slide Instagram story?

This might sound like a healthy mix of too literal and corny, but here goes: When you want to tell a full story. Lots of Instagram users post cool stories but with no cohesion. They’re snapshots of a person’s day, often taken at sporadic intervals when they encounter something worth sharing. The way you separate your stories from other content is by creating visual and narrative cohesion between your story slides. Multi-slide Instagram Stories help achieve this. Plus, you’ll be able to see who views your entire story on Instagram, so you’ll know whether or not your efforts are working!

4. Can I change my Instagram story design later?

Yes! Your designs always store in Hub (PicMonkey’s cloud storage). So if you're planning in advance and need to alter your story before sharing, just hop back into PicMonkey’s editor and it’ll be waiting for you!