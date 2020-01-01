Choosing Where Downloads are Saved

By default, all browsers do not ask you where you want to save your files, instead they automatically save them to the Downloads folder.

You can change this behavior by setting your browser to "always ask" when downloading. Doing so will allow you to select a location to save the file.

Below are instructions for specific browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge

Chrome

Browse to: chrome://settingsorOpen the Chrome menu⋮ → settings → Advanced ⌄ Under Downloads locate and enable, “Ask where to save each file before downloading”

Need to update Chrome? If so, you'll see this up arrow icon instead of the ⋮ menu

Firefox

Browse to about:preferences

or

Open: Firefox menu → Options (Windows) / Preferences (OS X) → General tab → Files and Applications

Under "Downloads", locate and select “Always ask you where to save files”

Safari

Open: Safari menu → Preferences → General tab Locate the "File download location" setting Set it to “Ask for each download”

Edge