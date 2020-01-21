Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers anymore. Sure, for those still in the throes of passionate, romantic love, V-Day is the perfect time to shout your love from the rooftop (or from the top of a couch, if you happen to be Tom Cruise). But it’s also a great day to express your adoration, appreciation, and admiration for your kiddies, besties, parents, and partners.

Coming up with just the right words for that special someone can be tricky though. Good news is, we’re here to help! Whether you want to get all mushy, keep it simple, or rely on visuals, we’ve got some divine ideas and templates to wow your loved ones and make them remember why you are truly the Taj.

Love quotes to quicken your heart

Who doesn’t love a good love quote? If gettin’ all philosophical is your jam, here are some classic Valentine’s Day messages that will impress your honey and express your deepest emotions. And if you choose a template like Arrows and O’s, you can also add a snuggly shot of you and your S.O.

I know of only one duty, and that is to love. – Albert Camus Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey. – Lord Byron Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart. – Kay Knudsen Love that is not madness is not love. – Pedro Calderon de la Barca There is no remedy for love but to love more. – Henry David Thoreau Love doesn’t make the world go round, love is what makes the ride worthwhile. – Elizabeth Bowen Love is the master key which opens the gates of happiness. – Oliver Wendell Holmes To love someone is nothing, to be loved by someone is something, but to be loved by the one you love is everything. – Bill Russell

Want to add a little lightness to your Valentine’s Day message? Try this:

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. – Charles M. Schulz

And for all you long-term couples:

As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will never change… I will always keep falling in love with you. – By Karen Clodfelder

Tip: Anytime you want to switch out a design element and change things up, dig in to our trove of Graphics. We’ve got a particularly rad folder of hearts, from doodly to doily to broken (just sayin’).

Design is the thing

If you’re a PicMonkeyer of few words, choose a template that emphasizes the visuals. This Hearts Align template skips the frou-frou stuff, offering a clean, modern take on V-Day instead. You can make the text your own by changing the words to “I’m Yours,” “Much Love,” “Forever,” “I 💜 U,” or whatever floats your boat.

Go ahead, have some pun

Get in touch with your sillier side by choosing one of our punnier creations. These templates, like Follicle Feelings, take care of themselves, serving up a groovy visual, a cute line, and a sincere sentiment all in one spiffy package. And they can be given to anyone on your Valentine’s Day list: friends, family, or lovers.

A picture is worth a… yada, yada, yada

Not sure what will set your valentine’s heart aflutter? You can’t go wrong with a great photo card. Choose a pic of them, of you, of you and them, of you and your dental hygienist—anything goes. Then add some words, shake or stir, and you’re on your way!

With this simple Love Letter(ing) design, start with a money shot, add a big dose of “LOVE” and then come up with a snappy finish:

LOVE is all you need (Bet you never heard THAT one before.)

LOVE always and forever

LOVE makes the world go ‘round

LOVE is the music of life

LOVE is the answer

LOVE is a many-splendored thing

LOVE is a precious gift

LOVE will only bring you pain and sorrow (Oh, wait, scratch that one. 😉 )

LOVE is a serious mental disease (Plato said that, for real.)

Tip: Don’t forget to use our top-notch Touch Up tools to give your pics an air of breezy perfection. Make teeth a little whiter, skin a little tanner or eyes a little bluer with a few easy clicks.

V-Day greetings from the fam

Couldn’t get it together to send a Christmas card? Miss the New Year’s cutoff, too? (A mid-January Happy New Year just won’t do.) Don’t fret, you’ve still got Valentine’s Day! If you’re a champion procrastinator or you just think Valentine’s Day is too joyous not to share with everyone you know, consider sending V-Day cards from your whole family or from you and your S.O. We’ve got tons of gorgeous templates, like Crimson Crush, where photos are the star of the show. Add a simple Valentine’s Day message like, “Love, the [ made-up family name ] ”, and you’re good to go!

Valentines for the whole class

Whether you’re a kindergartener or a tween, hitting just the right Valentine’s Day note is critical. So we’ve created templates for all kid-types—from the shy to the bold to the lovey-dovey. These funny, sweet and/or clever cards will skyrocket your child to the head of the class and give their friends something to smile about. Be sure to check out this Play It Cool card if your kid is of the seriously chill variety.