It’s safe to say that moms run the world. What would we do without their endless love, support, patience, and inspiration? At the very least, we can try and repay some of this insurmountable debt by showing them loads of birthday love on their special days. To help, PicMonkey’s put together a treasure trove of happy birthday wishes for moms. After you’ve found what you want to say, use one of our beautifully crafted birthday card templates (or any of our other available designs) to create a birthday card that your mom won’t forget.

How to customize a PicMonkey birthday card template Go to Templates and search “birthday cards.” Select the one you like. Swap in your own image(s) by clicking the template picture(s) and choosing Replace image on the Image palette. Click the text to erase and write your own, then customize the font.

Already know the kind of message you’re looking for? Use this table of contents to find it fast.

Sentimental birthday messages for moms

There’s nothing like showing your mom how much you care with a heartfelt and authentic message. This is the woman who raised you into the amazing person you are today. Now, give your thanks to her with words from the heart, and words capable of capturing everything that makes her such a special human being.

I’m thriving because you were always there to make sure I was surviving. Happy Birthday, Mom!

Happy Birthday, Mom. I hope your day is as special as you!

You deserve to have the best birthday because you’re the best mom.

The happiest of birthdays to the most phenomenal of women. You are one of a kind, Mom!

Let today be warm like your smile, comforting like your words, and uplifting like your soul. Happy Birthday, Mom!

You are a miracle worker, Mother. Each and every day. I hope you have a wonderful birthday!

Have an AMAZING birthday, Mom. You deserve it!

Humorous birthday messages for moms

Is humor the way into your mother’s heart? Sometimes, we all need a good laugh, and aging is no different. If you think your mom would appreciate it, consider a birthday message that’s sure to cause some chuckling.

Look at the bright side -- your movie theater ticket will always be cheaper than mine now. Happy Birthday, Mom!

I didn’t even need Facebook to remember your birthday. I hope it’s great, just like you!

I know the world was in black and white when you were little, so I’m glad we can celebrate today in color. Happy Birthday!

If you take your age and subtract 30 from it, you’re younger. Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday to the best baby boomer I know!

INSERT HEARTWARMING MESSAGE: ____________________. Happy Birthday, Mom!

Let’s be honest, literally no one in our family deserves a better birthday than you!

Birthday messages for grandmothers

Isn’t a grandmother kinda like a double mom? AND, in addition to being there for you all these years, don’t forget that she raised one of your parents (and, potentially, some aunts and/or uncles)! Talk about dutifulness. If you’re looking for a way to say thanks to your grandma and wish her a happy birthday, check out some of these options.

To the most endearing grandmother there is: Happy, Happy Birthday!

If I wish you a happy birthday, can I have half a stick of gum? Please? Happy Birthday, Grandma!

How do you manage being a mom and grandmother? Take a day off, let’s call it your birthday. Have a great day!

I’ve learned more from you in a day than I’ve learned from others in a year. Happy Birthday, Grandma!

My life wouldn’t be the same without you in it. Have a happy birthday, Grandma.

Grandma, you’re a saint. After all, you’ve put up with my mom, my aunt, and me. Wow. Enjoy a well-earned birthday!

Each day I find myself doing something that you taught me. Have a wonderful birthday!

Birthday quotes for moms

Gain inspo from those who’ve uttered profound things. Maybe you can fit one of these quotes into your message. Or perhaps they just serve as that extra bit of guidance you need in writing your own words. Either way, take a look and see if one speaks to you.

“The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.” -- Lucille Ball

“There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one.” -- Jill Churchill

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” -- John Lennon

“You don’t get older, you get better.” -- Shirley Bassey

“You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.” -- Bob Hope

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!” -- Dr. Seuss

“Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.” -- Satchel Paige

Birthday card design tips

1. Choose your message

You know momma best, so no need to overthink what you want to say. Whether you’re using a message from above or crafting your own, always remember -- a simple message can pack all the feels.

2. Personalize your designs with images, icons, effects, and colors

Birthday cards are personal, and the best way to individualize your mom’s card is by taking advantage of PicMonkey’s design features. Uploading your own photos adds a nice touch. You can also play around with fonts, icons, effects, color palettes and an array of textures. Anything that gives your mom’s card an extra dose of love.

3. Try out multiple designs and pick the one you like best

In addition to customizing one of our templates, we encourage you to experiment with multiple designs. You can craft different versions of the same template, or browse our other birthday cards. Why not put together a few iterations and see which one you like best? (Or, if you really can’t decide...give them all to Mom?)

4. Don’t limit yourself to just birthday card templates

You might’ve noticed in some of our linked examples that we don’t always use birthday-specific templates. In fact, one of our favorite parts of designing with PicMonkey’s editor is that there’s a surplus of options. Why not browse our other templates? If you find a design that you like, consider how you might adapt it into the perfect birthday card.

5. Share your card

Once you’ve completed your design and are ready to make your mom’s day, it’s important to consider how you’re going to share. If sending digitally, we suggest downloading the design as a JPG. This will ensure a high-quality image. However, if you plan to print, then download as a PNG. If you’d like a few tips on how to make sure your image prints clean, take a look at our article on how to print photos. Plus, you can always share directly via email right from the PicMonkey editor.

Happy Birthday — to your mom

With our large inventory of birthday card templates, we hope you’ll find something special for your mom’s big day. And coupled with traditional birthday fare like the secret family chocolate cake recipe, a completely atonal rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and lots of party horns (come on, you know everyone likes party horns), this day’s sure to be one for the ages. Happy celebrating!