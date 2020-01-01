Hanukkah Card Maker

When you visualize the holiday season, you probably think about twinkling lights and chillaxing moments with a mug of hot cocoa. Instead, it can be 8 crazy nights hosting parties, shopping, and working long hours as you stretch toward winter break. If you’re down to the wire, try making an easy and stylish Hanukkah card in PicMonkey. Browse our beautiful colection of Hanukkah card templates to spark some inspiration.