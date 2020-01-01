  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event > Hanukkah
FeaturesPricingLearn

Hanukkah

Hanukkah gives you eight nights to celebrate with family and friends. Make sure they all show up on the right one with our Hanukkah card templates.
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Hanukkah
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Baby ShowerBirthdayBridal ShowerChristmasEasterFather's DayGraduationHalloweenHanukkahMother's DayNew Year'sSave the DateSt. Patrick's DayThanksgivingValentine's DayWedding
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
8 Days of Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Fully Lit Menorah
Hanukkah
Day 2 of Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Menorah Color Palette
Hanukkah
Happy Hanukkah Donuts
Hanukkah
Greetings from the Michaels
Hanukkah
Hanukkah Party
Hanukkah
Let's Get Lit
Hanukkah
A Bright Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Donuts & Dreidels
Hanukkah
Day 3 of Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Festival of Lights
Hanukkah
Hanukkah Menorah
Hanukkah
8 Crazy Nights
Hanukkah
Eight Crazy Nights
Hanukkah
Easy Latke Recipes
Hanukkah
Annual Hanukkah Party
Hanukkah
More Hanukkah Ideas
Hanukkah
Hanukkah Gift Guide
Hanukkah
Day 1 of Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Happy Hanukkah Doughnuts
Hanukkah
Florid Happy Hanukkah
Hanukkah
Golden Happy Hanukkah
Hanukkah

Our dreidel came up Shin, so we’ll share our great Hanukkah card templates with you.

Maybe you want to have a small family gathering that breaks up before the kids get cranky. Or maybe this is the year you get into an officially sanctioned dreidel showdown and show off the spinning skills you’ve been honing all year. Or is no-limit Texas dreidel (it’s a real thing) more your speed? Or did you finally find a latke recipe that works?

Whatever kind of party you’re into, our Happy Hanukkah card templates will help you throw a totally menorah-ble shindig.

Print out your cards before the party and hand them out to family and friends, or if you want to wish a Chag Sameach to friends from afar, send your cards via email or share them on social.

Plus, because your designs are re-editable you can repurpose them for all eight days of Hanukkah.

See more templates