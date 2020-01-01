  1. PicMonkey Templates
  PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event
  PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event > Baby Shower
Baby Shower

Let everyone know who’s just arrived or what’s in the oven with these great birth announcement templates and baby shower templates!
Lilly's Baby Shower
Baby Shower
Baby & Brunch
Baby Shower
It's a Baby Shower
Baby Shower
Sarah's Baby Shower
Baby Shower
Over the Moon
Baby Shower
Natalie's Baby Shower
Baby Shower

Congratulations! Celebrate baby the chic way with baby shower templates!

Whether your little bundle is months away or showed up last week, we know you have your hands full. We’d love to help with cooking and cleaning and diapers (well, two of those), but the logistics are a bit tricky. So instead, we’ll help you get all your baby proclamations taken care of in a snap.

Baby shower invitation templates, birth announcement templates, general baby joy templates — we have them all, made by professional designers. Pick your fave, then make it uniquely yours by swapping out the fonts, changing the colors, adding some graphics, and including a pic of your new arrival.

When your designs are ready to come into this world, you can print them out or send them to friends and loved ones over email or social.

