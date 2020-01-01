  1. PicMonkey Templates
Graduation

With graduation dates set years in advance, you’ve got plenty of time to plan multiple parties and events. Make sure your invites are amazing, too.
Graduation
Amelia's Graduation Party
Mike's Graduation Party
Jonnie's Graduation Party
Jonah's Graduation Party
Jacob's Graduation Party
Grayson's Graduation Party
Maddie's Graduation Party
Smarty Party
Robert's Graduation Party
Mollie's Graduation Party
Patrick's Graduation Party
Emma's Graduation Party
Cherri's Graduation Party
Kayla's Graduation Party
JK's Graduation Party
Chloe's Graduation Party
Caleb's Graduation Party
Michael's Graduation Party
Phinney's Graduation Party
Madison's Graduation Party
Jon's Graduation Party
Mac's Graduation Party
Cyrus's Graduation Party
Jane's Graduation Party
Madi's Graduation Party
Adrian's Graduation Party
Joshua's Graduation Party
Owen's Graduation Party
Freedom is Calling
Quincy Grad
You’ve been in school FOREVER. Use our graduation templates to proclaim your release.

Four (or 6 or 8 or 12) years is a long time to wait for anything, but you’ve been working hard, so you deserve some accolades. Especially since after your graduation party, you’ll have to find a different school or get a job. But seriously, enjoy yourself!

Unfortunately, just like your schoolwork, there is a process required to achieve this enjoyment.

1. Announce your graduation

2. Invite people to your graduation

3. Invite people to your graduation party

Naturally, we have graduation announcement templates, graduation invitation templates, and graduation party invitation templates. Think of them as study guides for an open note test. Everything you need is right there — you just need to make them your own.

Select a template, add a photo of your successful face, include the deets, and wait for the congratulations to roll in.

And we’d be honored to be the first — Congrats!

