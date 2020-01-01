  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event > Thanksgiving
FeaturesPricingLearn

Thanksgiving

Use our Thanksgiving templates to let your loved ones know you’re grateful for them with a card, or be the best host when you make a printed dinner menu.
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Thanksgiving
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Baby ShowerBirthdayBridal ShowerChristmasEasterFather's DayGraduationHalloweenHanukkahMother's DayNew Year'sSave the DateSt. Patrick's DayThanksgivingValentine's DayWedding
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
Thanksgiving Outfits
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Pants
Thanksgiving
Happy Winesgiving
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Wine Pairing
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Table Setting
Thanksgiving
Let's Give Thanks
Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving
Give Thanks
Thanksgiving
Thankful Holiday
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving What to Wear
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Pie Crust
Thanksgiving
Easy Pumpkin Scones
Thanksgiving
Oh My Gourd
Thanksgiving
Autumn Pumpkin Pie
Thanksgiving
Charming Gardeners
Thanksgiving
Thanks for Stretchy Pants
Thanksgiving
Decorate with Us
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Clearance
Thanksgiving

Use Thanksgiving templates to create holiday memories your family will cherish

Here’s one part of Thanksgiving that you won’t have to make from scratch: menus, invitations, and greeting cards using our pre-made Thanksgiving templates. You can thank us later, we know you’re busy.

Just click a Thanksgiving template to get started on your creation adventure, and it’ll open in the editor. Choose from a cornucopia of styles: Thanksgiving invitations templates or Thanksgiving menu templates, then customize with our themed graphics, effects, texts or photos.

Our integrated storage feature autosaves as you work and keeps your masterpiece re-editable in case the menu changes last minute or if you catch a typo right before you’re ready to print.

Export your card when you’re finished. Print it, email it or display it on the dinner table, then thank yourself for getting one part of the holiday done beautifully.

See more templates