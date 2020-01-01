  1. PicMonkey Templates
  PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event
  PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event > New Year's
New Year's

Start the new year on a high note with a card based on our New Year card templates.
New Year's
New Year's Gift Challenge
New Year's Feels & Chances
Three New Year's Resolutions
Kate & Ken's Wedding
Jen & Judd's Wedding
Come Have a Blast
Make the Magic Happen
Greetings from Jen & Jaci
Cocktails & Cheers
Donna & Leo's Wedding
Come Have a Blast
Cocktails & Countdown
Make the Magic Happen
This Year I Will List
Greetings from the Wilsons
Champagne Cheers
Fireworks Viewing Party
New Year's Favorites
What a Year
New Year's Countdown
Ring In the New Year
New Year, New You
Come Have a Blast
Fireworks Viewing Party
Make the Magic Happen
New Year Photo Specials
Glitter & Glitz
A Fresh New Year
Cocktails & Countdown
Ring In the New Year
Champagne: check. Goofy paper hats: check. New Year card template: on it.

Some people start the new year by doing something unpleasant (like eating something really sour) so the rest of the year will be better. That seems kinda negative to us — why not start the year with something great and work to make the rest of it even better?

And what could be greater than sending out custom greetings based on our Happy New Year photo card templates? Nothing, if you ask us. Especially since there’s a good chance you haven’t checked “Send holiday cards” off your to-do list yet. So turn over a new leaf and get your New Year cards out the door on time. Our Happy New Year card templates not only make it easy to create and send cards, but they give you a headstart on your resolutions — stop procrastinating!

And if nothing else, it means you don’t need to shop for sauerkraut on New Year’s Eve.

You’re welcome.

