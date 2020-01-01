Your best friend is getting married. Or maybe it’s your sister. Or your favorite cousin. Whoever it is, you know you want to do something super special for this important time in their life. So you decide to throw a bridal shower.

One of the first things you’ll want to do is create a gorgeous invitation for the event. It’s got to be something that not only catches people’s attention, but reflects the beauty and magic of the wedding at hand. But how do you do that? Well, with a PicMonkey bridal shower template of course.

Our collection of bridal shower templates are professionally designed and easy to customize, so you can be sure to find one that meets your needs. We have some that are designed to include a photo of the bride, and some that are strictly text based. But whatever you decide to include, you’ll know you’re creating something worthy of this once-in-a-lifetime event.