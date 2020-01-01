  1. PicMonkey Templates
  2. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event
  3. PicMonkey Templates > Holiday & Event > Bridal Shower
FeaturesPricingLearn

Bridal Shower

Use a bridal shower template to create a beautiful invitation for your event that no one will want to miss.
Start a free trialTry a Template
Browse by Category:
Bridal Shower
Choose a category
All Templates
Announcement
Banner
Brand Identity
Business Card
Calendar
Card
Collage
Cover Letter
Email
Etsy
Facebook
Flyer
Holiday & Event
Baby ShowerBirthdayBridal ShowerChristmasEasterFather's DayGraduationHalloweenHanukkahMother's DayNew Year'sSave the DateSt. Patrick's DayThanksgivingValentine's DayWedding
Infographic
Instagram
Invitation
Invoice
Logo
Meme
Online Ad
Pinterest
Postcard
Poster
Presentation
Resume
Snapchat
Twitter
YouTube
Miss to Mrs.
Bridal Shower
Annabelle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower
Marielle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower
Jillian's Bridal Party
Bridal Shower
Michelle's Bridal Shower
Bridal Shower

Shower the bride with love

Your best friend is getting married. Or maybe it’s your sister. Or your favorite cousin. Whoever it is, you know you want to do something super special for this important time in their life. So you decide to throw a bridal shower.

One of the first things you’ll want to do is create a gorgeous invitation for the event. It’s got to be something that not only catches people’s attention, but reflects the beauty and magic of the wedding at hand. But how do you do that? Well, with a PicMonkey bridal shower template of course.

Our collection of bridal shower templates are professionally designed and easy to customize, so you can be sure to find one that meets your needs. We have some that are designed to include a photo of the bride, and some that are strictly text based. But whatever you decide to include, you’ll know you’re creating something worthy of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

See more templates