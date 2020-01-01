  1. PicMonkey Templates
Christmas

Tis the season to celebrate with beautiful cards, invites and paper crafts. PicMonkey’s variety of Christmas templates have your whole wish list covered.
Cookies & Cocoa
Glade Jul Yule
All Through the House
DIY Christmas Gift Ideas
Ten Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Annual Holiday Gift Guide
Let's Get Together
The Magic of Gifting Parcels
Something They Want
Bondford Financial
Love the Giver
DIY Holiday Treats
Xmas Treats & Drinks
Snowbirds Holiday Party
Hey It's a Holiday Party
Holiday Family Sessions
The Holidays
Christmas Decor Ideas
All Through the House
Holiday Party Discount
Baby It's Cold Outside
Holiday Potluck
DIY Christmas Gifts
Christmas Bazaar
Greetings from the Bixbys
Greetings from the Audets
Something They Need
Let's Eat & Bake
All Things Christmas
Farm Fresh Christmas Trees
End the year on a high note with PicMonkey’s designer-crafted Christmas templates

Send your season’s greetings using PicMonkey’s Christmas card templates or create a festive invitation to your holiday soiree with our Christmas party invitations.

Just click a Christmas template to get started, and it’ll open in the editor. Choose from a Santa-sized array of styles: Christmas card templates, Christmas tree templates, Christmas party invitation templates, and more.

Much like Santa keeps an ongoing naughty and nice list, our integrated storage feature keeps your work continually saved and re-editable in case you need to make last minute changes, or want to change the recipient’s name on each of your cards — you overachiever elf, you.

Export your festive design when you’re finished. Print it, email it or display it, then kick back with an eggnog and wait for the compliments on your designs to start rolling in.

